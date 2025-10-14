Protect Our Daughters, Protect Our Sons: Hold Men Accountable, Hold Adults Accountable

As a mother, a woman, and a member of this society, I am heartbroken and furious about the recent case involving an assistant headmaster accused of molesting a high school girl.

What pains me even more is the number of people, especially men, who have turned the conversation into an opportunity to blame the victim instead of confronting the real issue: the abuse of power and the betrayal of trust by adults.

We have reached a dangerous point in our society where the line between right and wrong seems to be blurring. When a child gathers the courage to speak up about being violated, the first reaction from some people is to ask what she wore, where she was, or why she didn’t fight back. How did we get here? How did we become so desensitized that we defend predators and question victims?

I want to ask those who are justifying or excusing this man’s actions: Are you fathers? Do you have daughters? Do you have sisters? Imagine, just for a second, that the girl in question was your own child. Would you still dare to point a finger at her, or would you stand in her defense as any loving parent should?

Victim blaming is not just cruel; it is poisonous. It silences victims, isolates them, and gives predators the freedom to continue their acts without fear of consequences. When we attack the credibility of survivors instead of demanding justice, we reinforce a cycle of silence and suffering. Schools, which should be sanctuaries of learning and growth, become breeding grounds for trauma, shame, and fear.

Some people argue that the student involved is allegedly above the age of consent, as though that somehow makes the situation acceptable. But this is not about legality; it is about morality, ethics, and responsibility. When an adult in a position of authority takes advantage of a young person, it is an abuse of power regardless of age. Consent becomes meaningless in a setting where manipulation, intimidation, or authority is used to exploit vulnerability.

It is time for all of us, especially men, to look inward and ask some hard questions. Why do we remain silent when one of our own behaves in a way that dishonors manhood? Why do we protect perpetrators instead of protecting our children? Accountability should not be a threat; it should be a standard. Real men stand up against abuse. Real men protect; they do not prey.

This is not a fight for women alone. It is a fight for every person who believes in justice, empathy, and humanity. Our sons must learn to respect boundaries, and our daughters must be empowered to speak without fear. But before that can happen, adults must lead by example. We must model the behavior we expect from the next generation.

I am glad that both the Ministers of Gender and Education have expressed interest in this particular case. However, beyond statements and investigations, we need action. We need stronger systems that prioritize child protection in schools, clear reporting channels, emotional support for victims, and punishment that fits the crime. Teachers and administrators must be held to the highest ethical standards, and students must know they have safe spaces to turn to when their trust is broken.

Let us remember that every child, regardless of gender, deserves safety, dignity, and respect. Protecting our daughters and sons is not optional; it is a moral duty. Silence, denial, and excuses will not save us. They will only deepen the wound we all share as a society.

Our daughters deserve better. Our sons deserve better. Ghana deserves better.

The time has come to stop protecting abusers and start protecting victims.

The time has come to hold men and all adults accountable for their actions.

And as for me, I will continue to speak until justice becomes our culture.

I shall be back.

By Aseye Kpodo/ Social Commentator