Prostate Health Foundation Ghana Initiates Medical Outreach

Source: Augustine Mawutor Egbenya

Prostate Health Foundation Ghana is a non-profit Organisation. The foundation was formed by Nana Yaa Kunadu, a naturopathic health advisor and prostate cancer advocate.

The mission of the foundation includes raising awareness of prostate cancer and managing the disease among men, promoting screening, and supporting diagnosis.

The foundation was launched and its awareness created on September 20, 2025, at the Narpo Hotel in Accra.

The foundation aims to educate the public on naturopathic prostate cancer, supporting men, especially on how to manage the side effects of survivorship.

Prostate Health Foundation Ghana’s activities include organising workshops, seminars, and health fairs to inform the public about prostate health and disease prevention, promoting early detection, proactive prevention, and effective treatments to enhance overall well-being.

Hon. Dr Oko Boye, former health minister, Hon. Clement Wilkinson, former Municipal Chief Executive for the GA West Municipal Assembly, and Hon. Gloria Owusu, Member of Parliament for the Trobu constituency, graced the launch.

The rest are Empress Miriam Simone, musician, Hassan Ayarigah, founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) and the candidate of the People’s National Convention for the December 2012 presidential election, and Rev. Dr Richard Jerome Ahiagbedey, board member and head pastor of Adonai Church International.

Hon. Dr Oko Boye said, maintaining prostate health is crucial for men, especially as they age, and involves a combination of healthy lifestyle choices, regular check-ups, and awareness of potential issues. He revealed that prostate cancer causes men not to have children.

He noted that prostate cancer is curable, especially when detected early, which is the good news of it, but it is advisable to do checkups to know if one has it or not. He said, “There is a test called PSA. You can also do a prostate scan or undergo a digital rectal examination. This is an examination in which the doctor will insert his finger in your anus to check whether you have a prostate or not.”

Hon. Dr Oko Boye stated that available medical records revealed that in Ghana, over 2000 people reportedly suffer from prostate cancer. This implies that an estimated 10000 men are living with the disease, knowingly or unknowingly, without seeking medical attention. He urged the men to do regular medical check-ups and pay heed to the doctor’s advice, emphasising that it costs GHS500 only to undergo the three main prostate cancer examinations. He advised the public to depend on medical doctors’ drug prescriptions instead of traditional medicine.

Hon. Clement Wilkinsin also added his voice by saying most men face several challenges. He said he visited a hospital in Accra and met a man who complained that he was asked to pay GHS 200 for a prostate test, an amount too expensive to afford, so he met Nana Yaa Konadu, a health promoter, and told her about the situation, who showed interest in forming the Prostate Health Foundation Ghana to provide sponsored medical screening for the underprivileged.

Together, they founded the non-profit organisation, with its membership standing at over 3000. Prostate Health Foundation Ghana collaborates with insurance companies to provide members battling prostate cancer with medical coverage.

The Chief Executive Officer of Prostate Health Foundation Ghana, Nana Yaa Konadu, said the organisation prioritises men’s health while travelling across 10 regions to create awareness about prostate cancer. She said she and her team would ensure people in the remaining 6 regions also benefit from the campaign.

The group also conducts its campaigns virtually via Google Meet, where all members join from across Ghana for a discussion.

Prostate Health Foundation Ghana also recognised hospitals and clinics for helping its members.

Nana Yaa Konadu, therefore, appealed to the Government of Ghana and well-meaning people globally to aid Prostate Health Foundation Ghana in fulfilling its core mandate.

About Prostate Cancer

The prostate is a small gland located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It plays a vital role in the male reproductive system by producing seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm. As men age, the prostate can undergo changes that may lead to various health issues, including benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis, and prostate cancer.