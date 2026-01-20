Prosperity Cooperative Credit Union Opens New Office in Apollonia

Prosperity Cooperative Credit Union has officially commenced operations at its new office in Apollonia, within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, in a move aimed at deepening financial inclusion and community-driven banking.

The launch event highlighted the cooperative’s commitment to member-driven services, drawing speeches from key stakeholders who emphasized trust, transparency, and community development.

This move addresses the growing need for accessible banking in underserved areas, where traditional financial institutions often fall short.

Interim Board Chair Michael Djokoto set an inspiring tone in his address, describing the credit union as “not just the beginning of a financial institution but the best of a community-driven movement built on trust, cooperation, and shared prosperity.”

He underscored the core principle of “People helping people”, noting that unlike profit-focused banks, Prosperity prioritizes members’ needs. “Every decision we make, every service we provide is designed to empower individuals, families, and businesses to achieve financial security and growth,” he affirmed.

He envisioned a future where affordable financial services are a basic right, with fair loans, ethical investments, and nurtured savings.

The Board Chair highlighted member ownership, stating, “Each member is not just a customer but a co-owner.

Your voice is of prime importance, and it will be valued.” He also pledged to reinvest profits into community programs in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, while upholding integrity, governance, and financial education.

“We will build a resilient and financially sustainable cooperative that we will all be proud of,” he promised, inviting participation to foster unity and long-term prosperity.

Local Assemblyman Mr. Dennis Tetteh warmly welcomed the credit union, appreciating its role in extending banking services to Apollonia and surrounding areas.

He acknowledged past trust issues with some financial institutions due to negative experiences, which have led residents to rely on unsustainable savings methods.

Tetteh noted a “blowing wind of change” with renewed faith in the system and urged the management to prioritize financial education and literacy as part of their corporate social responsibility, particularly on savings benefits, to deepen community understanding.

Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Credit Union Association Ghana, Mr Daniel Kofi Hotor, reinforced these sentiments, calling the launch a “history of legacy”.

He commended the interim board, management, and community for embracing the initiative, revealing that Ghana boasts about 500 credit unions serving unbanked populations.

Hotor stressed adherence to regulations, admonishing the team to “stick to the mandate of the credit union as explicitly stated in the regulations governing the establishment of credit unions nationwide. ” He assured the audience: “I am here to provide confidence and also to let you know that the promoters and the interim board of Prosperity Cooperative Credit Union have gone through the due processes required by cooperative union laws of Ghana.

We have given Prosperity Cooperative Credit Union a provisional mandate to go into the public and operate as a credit union.” Emphasizing transparency, he added that prospective members should know the leadership, given past experiences.

“There will be external supervision from the Credit Union Association of Ghana on behalf of members. We shall also be responsible for conducting an annual audit and auditing every aspect of operations,” Hotor intoned, urging confidence in doing business with Prosperity.

The establishment of credit unions in Ghana is governed by a robust legal framework to ensure stability and member protection.

Under the Co-operative Societies Act, 1968 (N.L.C.D. 252), credit unions must register as cooperative societies with at least seven founding members, conduct a feasibility study, and identify a common bond such as workplace or community.

They require licensing from the Bank of Ghana per the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Act, 2008 (Act 774), and comply with the Co-operative Credit Union Regulations, 2015 (L.I. 2225), which establish the Co-operative Credit Unions Supervisory Agency for oversight.

Affiliation with the Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association (CUA) is mandatory, and operations must maintain minimum capital, adhere to capital adequacy ratios, and undergo regular audits.

These provisions, including prohibitions on certain activities like issuing checking accounts, safeguard against risks while promoting ethical practices.

This launch positions Prosperity Cooperative Credit Union as a beacon for financial independence in Apollonia. By blending cooperative values with regulatory compliance, it promises to nurture economic growth, rebuild trust, and empower generations.