Prosecutor Shoots Judge Ex-Wife at Istanbul Court

A prosecutor shot a judge who is his former wife during a court hearing today at the Regional Court of Appeal in Istanbul’s Kartal district, Turkish authorities have confirmed. The female judge remains in critical condition following the attack that occurred around midday local time.

The shooting took place at the Istanbul Regional Court of Appeals, a busy courthouse handling appeals from lower courts across the city. According to reports from Azerbaijan Press Agency (APA), the prosecutor allegedly opened fire on his ex-wife while she was presiding over judicial proceedings. The suspect has been detained by Turkish police who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

Emergency medical teams transported the wounded judge to a nearby hospital where she is receiving treatment. Initial reports from Linda Ikeji’s Blog suggested her condition was stable, but APA’s bureau in Turkey reports her status as critical. Hospital officials have not released an official statement on her medical condition.

Turkish police have launched a full investigation into the attack. Photos from the scene show numerous law enforcement officers surrounding the courthouse following the shooting. Security personnel evacuated the building and secured the area while investigators gathered evidence.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about security protocols at Turkish courthouses and the safety of judicial personnel. In September 2025, Istanbul prosecutor Ercan Kayhan was fatally stabbed at a restaurant by a 19-year-old suspect with prior convictions for violence against women. That killing sparked debates about whether adequate protections exist for prosecutors and judges facing potential threats.

Turkey’s judiciary has faced mounting scrutiny over recent years amid allegations of political interference and corruption. The country’s Council of Judges and Prosecutors, which oversees judicial appointments, has been accused by critics of promoting judges and prosecutors based on political loyalty rather than merit.

A similar courthouse shooting occurred months ago in Albania when Judge Astrit Kalaja was shot and killed while presiding over a property dispute case. Kalaja died from his injuries while being rushed to the hospital in Tirana. A father and son who were parties to the case were also shot and required hospitalization.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office has not yet released details about the suspect’s motive or whether there were prior domestic violence complaints filed between the former spouses. Turkish authorities have not disclosed whether the judge had requested enhanced security measures before the attack.

The Regional Court of Appeal in Kartal handles appeals from civil and criminal courts across Istanbul’s Asian side. The courthouse typically sees hundreds of legal professionals, defendants, and witnesses passing through its corridors daily.