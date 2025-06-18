Prophet Predicts Kennedy Agyapong Victory in NPP Primaries

Religious leader Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has made a bold spiritual declaration regarding the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming flagbearer election.

The clergyman claims divine revelation shows Kennedy Agyapong emerging victorious in the presidential primaries, staking his religious credibility on the prediction.

“This isn’t personal preference but divine certainty,” Nelson-Eshun stated. “I’ve seen it clearly in the Spirit and I’m willing to put my name, reputation, and ministry on the line for this revelation.” The prophet emphasized that while delegates retain voting freedom, the spiritual outcome remains unchanged.

Political analysts note such endorsements carry weight in Ghana’s faith-influenced political landscape, though they caution that previous prophetic political predictions have had mixed accuracy. The NPP’s internal electoral process continues amid intense speculation, with multiple high-profile candidates vying for the position.

Read His Post Below

Open Response to Gideon Kwasi Annor

Good morning, Gideon.

I trust you are well. I have read your open letter addressed to me, and I must begin by acknowledging your eloquence and command of language. You write with clarity and conviction, and I truly admire your ability to express your thoughts with such poise.

That said, I have also carefully considered the concerns you raised.

Let me take this opportunity to clarify something fundamental, prophetic words are not opinions, nor are they suggestions born from personal preferences or human imagination. A true prophetic word is a divine communication uttered only when one is granted access into the supernatural counsel of God. These are revelations that transcend time, often touching on the past, illuminating the present, and unveiling the future.

After 26 years of walking in the prophetic office, I do not speak lightly especially when it involves matters of national importance. If I have declared that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will emerge as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is not because of sentiment or favoritism. It is because I have seen it clearly in the Spirit, and I am convicted enough to put my name, my reputation, and my ministry on the line for it.

Hearing from God is one thing, but writing and publishing a book with such unwavering certainty about Kennedy Agyapong’s victory in the primaries is not a matter of enthusiasm; it is obedience to divine instruction. It is a prophetic assignment.

I have already seen the scene unfold, the delegates gathered, the ballots cast, the atmosphere charged and I saw Kennedy Agyapong emerge victorious. Just as President John Agyekum Kufuor rose against all odds to become the NPP’s flagbearer, so shall it be with Kennedy Agyapong. His rise mirrors that same historical turning point. The pattern is repeating.

Every delegate has the right to vote according to their conscience, but when the final results are declared, Kennedy Agyapong will stand as the duly elected presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

You, Gideon, and all who read this, are free to judge the prophecy. You may even judge the prophet. But I urge you to do so with spiritual discernment and not mere political analysis.

Align yourself with what is unfolding before your very eyes lest you miss the season we are in.

May God grant you wisdom and clarity as you reflect on these words. I wish you all the best, my brother.

Warm regards,

Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun