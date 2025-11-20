Prophet Predicts Contract Extension for IGP Yohuno Despite Upcoming Mandatory Retirement

A popular Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Bernard Adzraku of ECG The Jesus Nation Church in Ho, has declared that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno will remain in office beyond his mandatory retirement date of December 27, 2025.

IGP Yohuno, appointed in March 2025, is expected to retire when he turns 60 in line with Ghana’s civil service regulations. With his retirement approaching, public debate has heightened over who might take over the country’s top policing position.

But addressing his congregation during a prayer retreat held on a mountain, Prophet Adzraku claimed he received a spiritual message indicating that President John Dramani Mahama would approve an extension for the police chief.

“I saw in the spirit that President Mahama had approved a contract extension for the Inspector-General of Police,” he declared.

The prophet stated that while interceding for national security, he sensed that the IGP’s continued leadership was essential for the government. According to him, “President Mahama’s security system needs to be on a high level, and God has placed Christian Tetteh Yohuno in his heart.”

He recounted that despite reminders from his team that the IGP was approaching the retirement age, the spiritual revelation remained clear.

Prophet Adzraku added that the extension was not politically motivated but a sign of divine mercy, insisting that “new things will happen” concerning the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.