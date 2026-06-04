Prophet Kwapong Gespar unveils new Gospel worship song ‘Eze Mo (My King)’

Gospel minister, Prophet Kwapong Gespar has officially released his latest single, ‘Eze Mo (My King),’ a powerful worship anthem that exalts the sovereignty, majesty, and faithfulness of God. The spirit-filled song is now available on major digital streaming platforms, offering believers and gospel music lovers a heartfelt expression of praise and devotion. Listen here: https://ditto.fm/eze-mo-prophet-kwapong-gespar

‘Eze Mo,’ which translates to “My King,” is a deeply inspiring record that celebrates God’s reign and unwavering presence in the lives of His people. Through uplifting lyrics, passionate vocal delivery, and soul-stirring instrumentation, Prophet Kwapong Gespar invites listeners into an atmosphere of worship and reverence.

According to the gospel minister, the song was birthed from a place of gratitude and reflection on God’s goodness and kingship. He expressed his desire for the record to serve as a source of encouragement and spiritual renewal for people navigating life’s challenges.

“This song is a declaration of who God is to me and to everyone who believes in Him. No matter what we face, He remains King above all kings. My prayer is that Eze Mo will draw people closer to God and strengthen their faith,” he said.

The release further reinforces Prophet Kwapong Gespar’s commitment to using music as a tool for ministry, inspiration, and transformation. Over the years, he has continued to impact lives through messages of hope, worship, and faith-centered music.

With its rich gospel sound and powerful message, ‘Eze Mo (My King)’ is expected to resonate with worshippers across denominations and become a favorite within Christian communities.

The song is available now on all major streaming platforms, and listeners are encouraged to experience the uplifting message and worship encounter embedded in the record.