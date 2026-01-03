Prophet Elbernard Links Past Political Prophecies to Kennedy Agyapong Prediction

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun has publicly connected a series of past prophecies to what he described as divine confirmation concerning New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong.

The statement was delivered during the church’s 31st night crossover service on December 31, 2025, which Kennedy Agyapong attended alongside his wife. The service, held at Spiritlife Revival Ministries, where Prophet Elbernard serves as leader and founder, drew attention for the direct prophetic message delivered to the politician.

Addressing the congregation, Prophet Elbernard said the same angelic source behind earlier political predictions was responsible for the message he shared with Agyapong. He began by referencing his prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama, which he claimed came to pass following the December 2024 elections.

“His Excellency, it is the same angel that told me that John Dramani Mahama will come and become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” he told the gathering. Mahama indeed won the presidential election and assumed office on January 7, 2025.

The prophet went on to reference a separate prophecy involving the leadership of the Ghana Police Service. He said he had previously spoken to the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) about a leadership transition that would occur under a new government. Christian Tetteh Yohuno was appointed IGP by President Mahama on March 13, 2025, replacing Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“It is the same angel that made me speak to the current Inspector General of Police that in 2025, a new government will be in power, and in less than four months after they assume office, he shall be made the IGP,” Prophet Elbernard stated. The timeline aligns with historical events, as Mahama took office in January 2025 and appointed Yohuno in March, approximately two months later.

Prophet Elbernard further cited another political prediction involving Dr Gideon Boako, who won the NPP parliamentary primary in Tano North constituency and subsequently secured the parliamentary seat in the December 2024 general elections.

“The same angel made me speak to Dr Gideon Boako that there are two elections ahead of him, a primary which he will win, and the main election which he will also win. In 2025, he will be in the Parliament of Ghana,” he said. Boako defeated incumbent MP Freda Prempeh in the NPP primary held on January 27, 2024, and went on to win the parliamentary seat with 21,127 votes against his National Democratic Congress (NDC) opponent.

Turning his attention directly to Kennedy Agyapong, the prophet said he had consistently spoken about his political future in previous prophecies dating back to May 2025.

“It is the same angel that has made me consistently speak about your coming,” he told him. The prophet has been vocal about his belief that Kennedy Agyapong will become the NPP flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, a position he has maintained publicly despite criticism.

He added that a fresh instruction had been given during the crossover service concerning the upcoming NPP presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

“Today, the angel said I should tell you face to face that on the 31st of January 2026, the number you pegged during balloting, which has become your symbol, after the election, this will be your position,” he declared. The statement appeared to reference Kennedy Agyapong’s ballot position in the upcoming primary.

He then asked Kennedy Agyapong to stretch his hands toward the altar as he concluded the prophetic message. The gesture marked a symbolic moment during the crossover service, which traditionally serves as a time for spiritual declarations as churches transition into the new year.

Kennedy Agyapong officially declared his intention to contest the NPP presidential primary on July 29, 2025, after the party opened nominations. He paid the required GH¢4.6 million in filing fees and successfully completed the vetting process. The NPP primary is scheduled for January 31, 2026, and is expected to feature Agyapong and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the main contenders.

This is not the first time Prophet Elbernard has made public prophecies about Kennedy Agyapong. In May 2025, he shared a vision predicting that strong support from the youth would rally behind Agyapong, leading to a nationwide movement that would eventually sway party elites to endorse him as flagbearer. In June 2025, he reiterated his stance, saying he was not perturbed by criticism from sections of the public following his pronouncements.

The prophet has defended his prophecies by stating they are not based on favoritism or political sentiment, but on what he claims to have seen in spiritual visions. He has stated he is willing to stake his reputation and ministry on the accuracy of his declarations.