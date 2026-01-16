Prophet Bernard El Bernard Nelson Eshun Pays Courtesy Call on IGP

Prophet Bernard El Bernard Nelson Eshun has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), in a visit marked by goodwill and mutual respect. The engagement provided an opportunity for the religious leader to interact with the police administration and formally convey his support to the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

During the visit, Prophet Bernard El Bernard Nelson Eshun extended his best wishes to the IGP, commending the Police Service for its efforts in maintaining peace, security, and public safety across the country.

He emphasized the role of moral guidance, prayers, and collaboration between faith-based institutions and state security agencies in promoting national stability.

The Inspector-General of Police welcomed the gesture and expressed appreciation for the visit and the words of encouragement.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of partnership and dialogue between religious leaders and the Police Service in fostering unity, trust, and collective responsibility for national development.