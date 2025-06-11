Project for Love Expands Compassion-Based Education in Africa

Project for Love, a global education movement rooted in the principles of loving kindness and compassion has expanded its transformative approach on the African continent, establishing local partnerships in Uganda and Tanzania and building on its successes in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda.

With active projects across Asia and Africa, Project for Love focuses on creating educational opportunities for children in underserved communities. Its guiding philosophy is simple yet powerful: true progress comes from love, and real happiness is found in serving others.

Founded by international humanitarian Eduardo Said Pichardo Gelly, the initiative is reshaping how education is offered by placing compassion at its core. The movement supports the construction and improvement of schools, while supporting teacher training and the renewal of education methods and tools. It also promotes holistic and mindful learning, equipping school children with the personal and interpersonal skills they need for success in navigating relationships, planning for their future, and finding their way in their future work environment.

“I began this journey through the practice of loving kindness and compassion meditation,” says Eduardo Said Pichardo Gelly. “These practices changed the way I see the world. I realized that all happiness comes from working for the happiness of others, while suffering stems from selfish pursuits. That insight drives everything the organization does, wherever we are working with policymakers, local leaders, or communities.”

Project for Love has a bold and compassionate vision to develop or enhance more than 300,000 schools and positively transform the lives of 30 million children worldwide over the next 10 years. Africa stands at the heart of this mission, and the organization is well on track to directly support over 100,000 schools across the continent.

Project for Love’s successes already include the revitalization of rural schools, the introduction of compassion-based curricula, and the training of local educators. However, its focus goes far beyond infrastructure, and is intent on shifting mindsets and empowering communities to educate not just with knowledge, but with heart.

“All the happiness in the world comes from pursuit the happiness of the others and all the suffering in the world comes from pursuit selfish happiness of yourself “ (Shantideva)

To inspire Africa’s future leaders to play their roles with compassion, values-based education needs to empower individuals to lead with authenticity and integrity. This includes integrating ethical principles, fairness and integrity into curricula, along with teachers modeling compassionate behaviour. Mentorship and role-modelling are influential ways to provide guidance and support, while self-reflection and continuous learning about themselves and the world around them will also support learners as they grow into their potential as citizens and leaders.

Guided by a Global Board Rooted in Local Wisdom Project for Love is led by an international board and advisory council, uniting professionals, educators, and spiritual leaders from around the world in their shared goal of uplifting children through education that is anchored in love.

“While our board and advisory council include some of the world’s leading authorities on inclusive and compassionate education, the real angels of this movement are the people on the ground,” Eduardo notes. “In every country, we find extraordinary individuals and communities ready to co-create a better world.

“Our goal is not just educational reform,” he adds. “We are leading a global cultural shift towards kindness, sustainability, and shared humanity. This is more than a philanthropic initiative, It’s a movement to cultivate a new generation of compassionate leaders, empowered through education, who will make a lasting, positive shift towards a more connected, peaceful, and sustainable world.”