Professor Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Abidjan To Observe Presidential Election

The Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission to observe the presidential election of October 25, 2025, in Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Professor Yemi Osinbajo, arrived in Abidjan on the afternoon of Monday, October 20, 2025.

The deployment of this mission is part of the 2001 Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of ECOWAS and once again illustrates ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and democratic consolidation within the community.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo heads a team of 187 ECOWAS observers and 66 others from the African Union. He will be assisted by H.E. Baboucarr Blaise Ismaïla JAGNE, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia, and H.E. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chad.

Among the ECOWAS observers are 150 short-term observers, 22 young observers from the pilot project “Integration of Young People into the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM)”, and 15 long-term observers, electoral experts with various profiles, who officially began their activities on Friday, October 3, in Abidjan, to monitor developments in the pre-election, election, and post-election processes.

Welcomed on his arrival in Abidjan by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Ms. Fanta CISSE, the Secretary General of the Ivorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yapi Koffi Evariste, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Côte d’Ivoire, Ms. Assumpta Nansoh, as well as members of the ECOWAS technical team, Prof. Osinbajo expressed his happiness and honor at leading this mission to this peaceful and welcoming land in West Africa.

He also expressed his hope that the ongoing process would proceed in a peaceful manner and in accordance with regional and international principles, norms, and standards.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo served as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for two consecutive terms, from May 2015 to May 2023. He served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Nigeria, from 1999 to 2007, leading major judicial reforms that became models for other states in the Federation.