Professor Urges Ofori-Atta to Return and Face Corruption Charges

United States based Ghanaian constitutional lawyer Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has urged former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and account for his stewardship before the courts following corruption charges filed against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Professor Asare, widely known as Kweku Azar, has challenged the former minister not to become the first Finance Minister in Ghana’s history to evade accountability by remaining outside the country while facing serious criminal allegations.

The OSP filed 78 charges against Ofori-Atta and seven others on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The charges relate to corruption and corruption-related offences arising from contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML). The OSP is set to arraign the accused persons today, Monday, November 24, 2025.

Professor Asare’s call adds to mounting pressure on Ofori-Atta, who is currently outside Ghana, to submit himself to the judicial process. The former Finance Minister’s legal team has submitted medical records showing he was receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in the United States for cancer diagnosed earlier this year.

The OSP has indicated that efforts are ongoing to extradite Ofori-Atta after several unsuccessful attempts to secure his physical presence for investigations. The office has confirmed it will seek necessary court orders to serve charge sheets on accused persons who are reportedly outside the country.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng described the arrangement between GRA and SML as a masterfully crafted scheme orchestrated from the highest levels of government, with Ofori-Atta identified as the chief patron and promoter. The investigation reveals that Strategic Mobilisation Limited received over 1.4 billion Ghana cedis in public funds through contracts built on false claims, statutory breaches, and official patronage.

The charges filed against Ofori-Atta include conspiracy to commit the criminal offence of directly or indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of contracts. These alleged offences constitute violations of section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

According to the charge breakdown released by the OSP, Ken Ofori-Atta faces 28 counts, the highest among all accused persons. Other individuals charged include Isaac Crentsil with 19 counts, Ernest Darko Akore with 12 counts, Kwadwo Damoah with 8 counts, Emmanuel Kofi Nti with 3 counts, Evans Adusei with 9 counts, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah with 10 counts, and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited with 18 counts.

The Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP, Samuel Darko, has confirmed that Ofori-Atta’s Interpol Red Notice remains active despite being temporarily removed from public view. Speaking on Ghana Television on Saturday, November 22, 2025, Darko explained that the notice has not been deleted from Interpol’s system but has only been hidden from public visibility while Interpol reviews a challenge filed by Ofori-Atta and his lawyers.

Darko stressed that the Red Notice remains fully enforceable, emphasising that if Ofori-Atta decides to travel to the United States or the United Kingdom, he will be arrested. According to him, Interpol temporarily removed the notice from public access because the processes involved are sensitive and must be handled carefully while the review is ongoing.

The OSP confirmed that proceedings regarding Ofori-Atta’s request to have his name removed from Interpol’s Red Notice are still ongoing. In a public notice issued on November 19, 2025, the OSP said the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files had informed Ghanaian authorities in October that Ofori-Atta had applied for the removal of his name from the international alert.

Ghana submitted its initial response on October 22, 2025. The Commission later indicated on November 7, 2025, that Ofori-Atta had filed additional arguments, prompting a further request for Ghana’s reply by November 21. The OSP stressed that the matter remains under review as the Commission continues to study the case.

A heated exchange erupted on the floor of Parliament on Friday, November 21, 2025, as Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin clashed over the continued absence of Ofori-Atta. Ayariga argued that health concerns had only become a matter of national debate because Ofori-Atta was required to account for his stewardship.

“Ken Ofori-Atta was very sick in this country. You could see the sickness in his face. But at that time, it was sweet to be a Finance Minister. How come that suddenly, because today he is being sought after by the law enforcement agencies, he cannot live in this country and is claiming illness? He was sick when he was the Finance Minister. We all saw it,” Ayariga stated.

Professor Asare is a prominent constitutional lawyer and reformist who has been vocal on governance and accountability issues in Ghana. He is a Professor of Accounting based in the United States and frequently comments on matters of public interest affecting Ghana. In January 2025, he filed a petition asking for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office on grounds of incompetence, though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dismissed the petition after consultation with the Council of State.

The investigation that led to the charges examined thousands of digital files and communications among key actors and established that there was no genuine need for contracting SML to perform its assigned functions. According to the investigation findings, the contracts were secured through self-serving official patronage based on false and unverified claims about the company’s capabilities and track record.

The OSP discovered that Strategic Mobilisation Entrepreneurship Limited (SMEL), the precursor to SML, was incorporated on February 14, 2017, just three weeks after Ofori-Atta became Finance Minister and shortly after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 presidential election. Just four months after incorporation, the Commissioner-General of GRA sought approval to engage SMEL through single-source procurement, though the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) rejected two sole-source contract applications.

President John Dramani Mahama directed the termination of all public contracts awarded to SML by the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority on October 31, 2025. The OSP has announced it will seek to recover funds lost to the state and has demanded that SML refund 125 million Ghana cedis, described as unjust enrichment that the company received unfairly from the state.