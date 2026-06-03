Professor Makes Case for Reform Continuity in Nigeria

Nigeria’s progress depends on systemic reform and policy continuity rather than frequent leadership change, Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola has argued, urging patience with structural reforms as the 2027 election approaches.

In an essay titled “Beyond Leadership Change,” Ademola, a professor of cybersecurity and information technology management, contends that the country has too often pinned its hopes on replacing leaders while neglecting the harder work of building institutions. Nations are transformed by strong institutions and consistent policy, he writes, not by how often power changes hands.

He frames much of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda over the past three years as structural reform that needs time to mature. Steps such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate harmonisation, and fiscal realignment are disruptive by design, he argues, and abandoning them midway would reverse rather than merely delay progress. He likens the choice to a farmer tempted to uproot crops before harvest.

Ademola describes continuity as “a strategic asset rather than a political concession,” saying stable governance gives investors and citizens the predictability they need to plan. He also calls for heavier investment in human capital, education, healthcare, and skills, alongside technology and digital governance as drivers of transparency and growth.

The intervention lands amid a charged national debate. The All Progressives Congress (APC) recently endorsed Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 election, casting continuity as central to its pitch. His reforms have drawn praise from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ratings agencies, and foreign investors, but critics blame them for one of the country’s worst cost of living crises and argue the hardship justifies a change of direction.

Ademola concedes the administration is not without fault, but says its performance should be judged against the scale of the reforms underway. He calls for accountable leadership matched by patient, active citizenship.