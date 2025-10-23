Professor Akyeampong Warns Against Over-Reliance on Scripted Lessons

Professor Kwame Akyeampong has cautioned against over-reliance on scripted lessons in Ghana’s education system, arguing that such approaches risk de-professionalizing teachers and undermining their ability to adapt instruction to diverse classroom needs.

The distinguished educationist made the remarks during the launch of his book, co-authored with Dr. Sean Higgins, titled “Reconceptualizing the Learning Crisis in Africa: Multi-dimensional Pedagogies of Accelerated Learning Programs” at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Professor Akyeampong, who serves as Professor of International Education and Development and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Global Development at the Open University in the United Kingdom, acknowledged that structured lesson plans are not inherently problematic. However, he emphasized that such interventions must allow teachers to engage with and adapt materials to their specific classroom environments.

He strongly opposed rigid scripted approaches that dictate exactly what teachers must say at specific times. “I strongly oppose any scripted approach that dictates exactly what a teacher must say at a specific time for learning to occur,” he stated, drawing on his own teaching experience. He noted that children differ in their learning needs, making inflexible scripts inadequate for effective teaching.

The professor emphasized that teachers must remain active participants who analyze, adapt, and reshape lessons throughout the school year. He warned that contexts change during the academic year, making it unrealistic to expect one script to work for every learner.

Professor Akyeampong noted that while the international community promotes scripted lessons as tools to address learning deficits, without supportive conditions, such approaches risk reducing teachers to mere instruction followers. He stressed the need to create supportive environments where teachers can effectively engage with students while maintaining their professional agency and expertise.