Professor Kola Oyewo, Nollywood and Theatre Legend, Dies at 80

Professor Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo, one of Nigeria’s most distinguished stage and screen actors, died on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the age of 80. No cause of death was disclosed by the family.

His son, Adetoyese Oyewo, announced the passing on Facebook, writing that his father was “a wonderful man whose love, wisdom, strength and kindness touched the lives of many.” Fellow actor Kunle Afod separately confirmed the news on Instagram, where he paid tribute to Oyewo as a legend whose contributions to Nigerian theatre and film would never be forgotten.

Born on March 27, 1946, in Oba-Ile, Osun State, Oyewo began his professional career in 1964 with the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group. He later joined the University of Ife Theatre, where he worked alongside the late dramatist Chief Ola Rotimi. His portrayal of Odewale in Rotimi’s The Gods Are Not to Blame earned him wide recognition across the African theatre scene and remains one of his most celebrated performances.

Beyond the stage and screen, Oyewo was a scholar of standing. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), followed by a master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of Ibadan. He served as a senior lecturer at OAU until his retirement in 2011 and subsequently taught at Redeemer’s University and Elizade University.

His screen credits included Saworoide, Super Story, Sango and Koseegbe, among others. In April 2026, Oyewo had spoken publicly about his struggle with prostate enlargement, saying it had slowed him down and limited the roles he could take.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced at the time of publication.