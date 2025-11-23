Professor Attafuah Named Ghana’s Most Influential Corporate Leader of Decade

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah received Ghana’s Most Influential Corporate Leader of the Decade award at the 2025 Ghana Corporate Executives Awards, recognising decades of transformative public service and institutional reform.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, where organisers paid tribute to a distinguished career spanning law, governance, digitalisation, and human rights advocacy. The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) presented the honour as part of its 10th anniversary celebration under the theme “The Role of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Corporate Governance and Economic Development.”

Organisers noted the award recognises not just individual achievement but a legacy built on courage, discipline, intellectual rigour, and patriotism. For many attendees, Professor Attafuah’s name represents an institution of excellence and service that has shaped national policy and strengthened state institutions over decades.

The awardee’s professional accomplishments span multiple fields. He is a lawyer, criminologist, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) expert, governance consultant, notary public, and human rights advocate. His impact extends beyond Ghana through years as an international civil servant with the United Nations.

Professor Attafuah previously served as Executive Secretary of the National Reconciliation Commission from 2002 to 2004, contributing significantly to Ghana’s transitional justice efforts. However, many consider his tenure at the National Identification Authority (NIA) from 2017 as Executive Secretary among his most transformative roles.

Under his leadership, Ghana rolled out a modern digital identity system featuring the Ghana Card, a deduplicated National Identity Register, and a secure biometric verification system meeting international standards. The infrastructure enhanced national security while positioning Ghana as a continental leader in digitalisation. Stakeholders credit him with reshaping the country’s technological and governance landscape rather than simply executing administrative duties.

The award resonated on a deeply personal level for those who have worked closely with the professor. Speaking after the event, one longtime mentee described the moment as emotional, calling him “a father, a boss, a teacher and a mentor” who shaped his worldview and inspired bold dreams for Ghana’s future.

“Walking into the awards hall with Prof. Attafuah, his wife Joyce, daughter Ohemaa, and friends felt like witnessing the country acknowledge a man who has devoted his entire life to national transformation,” the mentee stated. “His leadership is not noise; it is impact. It is service. It is sacrifice. It is a heart that beats for country.”

Professor Attafuah has held numerous positions throughout his career, including Adjudicator with the Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board, Commissioner for Human Rights in British Columbia, Management Consultant to the United Nations Mission in Liberia, and International Technical Advisor to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia.

His academic credentials include roles as Associate Professor of Governance and Leadership at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Dean of the Faculty of Law at Central University. He has also served as Director of Anti Corruption at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Crime Prevention Policy Advisor with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in West Vancouver.

The professor’s educational journey reflects remarkable determination. After gaining admission to Prempeh College through the Common Entrance Examination, he could not afford the fees and enrolled instead at Jachie Pramso Secondary School near Lake Bosumtwi, where he became president of the debating society. He later attended St. Peter’s Boys Senior High School before earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana in 1982.

He received a scholarship from the Volta Aluminum Company Trust Fund to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Manitoba in Canada, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy in criminology from Simon Fraser University. He was subsequently called to the Ghana Bar as a Barrister at Law and Solicitor of the Supreme Court.

This latest recognition adds to previous honours, including the 2022 Outstanding Public Service CEO award in the Digital Information Technology category at the 13th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit. That citation praised his sterling leadership and innovation in providing a robust national identification system within a public private partnership framework.

The 2025 award criteria focused on demonstrable impact through transformational leadership, strategic vision, consistent performance, integrity, and significant contributions to industry and community over 15 to 20 years. The EFG designed the honour to recognise corporate leaders who have accumulated significant knowledge across various industries and roles, creating lasting legacies through innovation and ethical practices.

As Professor Attafuah received his award to warm applause, wellwishers praised his decades of service and expressed hope that Ghana would continue benefiting from his wisdom and commitment to justice, development, and institutional reform. Many viewed the ceremony as recognition of a life devoted to national transformation through effective governance and technological advancement.

The award ceremony also featured a Lifetime Achievement Award category for corporate executives with 30 years of experience, though organisers have not yet announced all recipients. The EFG event has become a significant platform for celebrating exceptional leadership and influence within Ghana’s corporate and public sectors.

Professor Attafuah’s work extends to scholarship and advocacy. He authored “Fighting Armed Robbery in Ghana” in 2008 and has actively promoted prisoner welfare while advancing activities to reduce crime. The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana previously recognised his advocacy on issues promoting accountability and transparency from public officials.