Professional Boxing Returns to Northern Ghana After Two Decades

It was a moment of joy and excitement for thousands of boxing fans and residents of the Upper East Region when they witnessed a professional boxing championship in the region for the first time after twenty years, marking a significant milestone for sports development in northern Ghana.

Twenty seven boxers from Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions competed across various weight divisions, including exhibition bouts, during thirteen fights in one night at the Nab Hotel and Events Centre in Bolgatanga. The event was organized by the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Upper East Region with support from the hotel.

Talented boxers, especially from the bantam weight division, were discovered during the championship, with young fighters exhibiting professional skills, high determination and readiness to pursue boxing as a career. Boxers from feather, light, light welter, welter, light middle, middle and heavy weight divisions demonstrated energy and passion that proved they are ready to take up boxing as a business.

Coaches of the various boxers were present to ensure their fighters demonstrated the physical and emotional training given to them. The event was well patronized by lovers of boxing, including many people experiencing their first professional boxing championship. Parents and families of the boxers attended to encourage their wards to perform well.

The Upper East Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Abdul Rahman Danladi, expressed joy seeing the championship become reality after twenty years without a boxing event in the region. I want everybody in the world and Ghana to know that Upper East, Northern and Upper West boxers are stronger, he stated during the event.

I organized this championship because I want our strong boys to desist from street fights and then make it a business. The strength they have in fighting on the streets and causing troubles everywhere to stop. I want them to take advantage of the boxing championship and make it a business so that their parents won’t be crying every day, Danladi explained, framing the event as both sports development and crime prevention.

We want people to know that the Northern boxers are stronger, and you can see it from this particular championship. I believe all those that are promoting boxing in Ghana will see the difference between Upper East, Upper West, Northern and those in the South. Inshallah, if they concentrate on the Northern boxers, I think we’ll get some champions to represent Ghana at the international level, he added.

The NSA director revealed significant interest from across Ghana ahead of the championship. Ever since we started this preparation, a lot of people have been calling and sending me messages that they want to come and watch. Some in Accra, some in Tema, some in Kumasi, he disclosed, indicating that the event attracted attention beyond the northern regions.

I didn’t even know that we had boxers that are in Kumasi, that are from the Upper East. They all wanted to come and box and I said no, they should wait for the next edition because we want to give exposure to the indigenous boys, those that are at home and are not getting opportunities, Danladi stated, explaining his decision to prioritize local boxers for the inaugural championship.

He confirmed that the Upper East Regional Minister fully supported the program and was expected to attend. The boxers are fully prepared. They don’t joke at all. Ever since I gave them the information about two months ago, they’ve been preparing seriously for this particular competition, Danladi added, praising the dedication shown by participating fighters.

The Director of Nab Hotel and Events Centre expressed happiness for being part of the organization. You know, since they gave birth to me and I grew up, I have never seen something like a boxing competition in the Upper East. Maybe it may be there, but I have never seen it. But I have been seeing it in different regions that they are doing, he said.

So, I decided to say look, let’s see whether we can get something like that to motivate people in the Northern regions, because people are from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West are all here, we are here together to see the way forward, he explained, describing his motivation for hosting the championship.

We want to do it as an annual program. Every year we should be doing it so that the region, the name of the region will also rise up, the director added, signaling plans to establish the championship as a regular event on Ghana’s boxing calendar.

Sports enthusiast and analyst Pallas Apuakasi commended the organizers and partners of the boxing championship for bringing hope to young talented boxers while calling for sponsorships and partnerships in boxing events to produce more professional boxers for Ghana and Africa.

We would hope that, as the government said, in terms of getting a stadium for the Upper East, they would make provisions for where we can have a boxing arena, just like one in Bukom. If we could get one in the Upper East, it’s going to go a long way to serve the people of the Upper East, Apuakasi stated, referencing the famous Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Mind you, we have 15 constituencies in the Upper East. And if we have such in the Upper East, especially in Bolgatanga Regional Capital, it’s going to go a long way to help all of us, he added, emphasizing the geographic coverage potential infrastructure could serve.

So, in the long term, if it’s going to be continuous, it’s going to go a long way to help. It’s going to go a long way to solve a lot of problems, especially in the Upper East Region, because most guys are very interested in the sport, but where to learn and practice it has always been the problem. So, we are hoping to get a place where we can learn and practice it, Apuakasi stated.

The five northern regions lack boxing facilities to enable talented and interested persons to develop their skills. Apart from Tamale, where there is a standard soccer stadium that can be used for boxing championships, all the regions in the North cannot boast of any standard sports facility.

The lack of infrastructure has become a discouraging factor for many young people venturing into boxing, compelling some to travel to southern Ghana to start their boxing careers. Only a few succeed due to factors including lack of accommodation, proper management and financial support.

This reality creates a cycle where northern talent remains underdeveloped or migrates south, depriving communities of potential champions who could inspire the next generation. The absence of training facilities means aspiring boxers cannot access consistent coaching, sparring partners or equipment necessary to refine their skills.

The championship revealed significant untapped talent across northern regions, challenging perceptions that boxing excellence is concentrated in southern urban centers like Accra and Kumasi. The quality of fighters who emerged despite limited infrastructure suggests that with proper investment, northern Ghana could produce world class boxers competing at international levels.

According to residents and lovers of boxing, events like the Bolgatanga championship will go a long way in reducing crime and idleness among youth while growing the sports industry in the North. Boxing provides structured discipline, physical fitness and potential career pathways for young people who might otherwise lack productive outlets for their energy and ambition.

There is a high call for the establishment of a boxing arena in every region across the five northern regions to further strengthen the spirit of boxing among youth who now have interest in the sport. Advocates argue that permanent infrastructure would enable year-round training, attract professional coaches and create ecosystems supporting fighter development from amateur to professional levels.

The success of the Bolgatanga championship demonstrates demand exists for professional boxing in northern Ghana, both among participants and spectators. Whether this inaugural event catalyzes sustained investment in boxing infrastructure and talent development depends on continued commitment from government agencies, private sector partners and sports administrators.

For the twenty seven boxers who competed in Bolgatanga, the championship represented more than athletic competition. It provided validation that their talent and dedication can be showcased at home rather than requiring migration south. For communities across Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions, it offered hope that boxing could become a viable career path for their youth.

The National Sports Authority’s decision to organize the championship after a twenty year gap signals recognition that sports development must extend beyond major urban centers. Whether this translates into regular competitions, training facilities and support systems remains to be seen as organizers plan the next edition.