Professional Boxing Returns to Ghana After Two Month Safety Suspension

The National Sports Authority (NSA) announced Wednesday that professional boxing activities in Ghana will resume Thursday, November 6, 2025, following a suspension imposed after two boxers died within six months. The decision comes after the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (IMC) completed comprehensive reforms addressing medical protocols and governance structures.

The NSA stated that significant progress has been made in resolving issues that led to the suspension, particularly through strengthened medical and safety protocols and improvements in governance and administrative systems. The Authority described the development as a major step toward restoring Ghana’s boxing heritage while ensuring athlete safety remains paramount.

The suspension was implemented September 25, 2025, two days after Ghanaian boxer Ernest Akushey, known professionally as Bahubali, died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Akushey passed away on September 23, 2025, at age 27, just eleven days after suffering a technical knockout defeat to Jacob Dickson at the Bukom Arena. His death marked the second boxing fatality in Ghana within six months.

Earlier, Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed during the third round of his bout against Ghanaian fighter Jon Mbanugu on March 29, 2025, without receiving any contact from his opponent. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after arrival at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Following the March tragedy, Sports Minister Kofi Adams established a ministerial inquiry committee to investigate Olanrewaju’s death and recommend reforms. The committee’s findings led to creation of the nine member IMC, which Adams officially inaugurated September 29, 2025. The interim body received mandates to overhaul medical standards, governance systems, and regulatory frameworks before boxing could resume.

Among new measures implemented are published medical and safety manuals, establishment of a functional Interim Medical Commission, a centralized medical database, an approved insurance framework, and certification requirements for ringside and medical staff. These reforms align Ghana’s boxing operations with international safety standards recognized by global governing bodies.

The NSA expressed confidence that enhanced protocols will safeguard athletes while attracting renewed investment and international interest in Ghana’s boxing scene. The Authority stated it looks forward to a vibrant return of professional boxing and encourages local and foreign promoters to bring international bouts and collaborations to Ghana under these enhanced standards.

The IMC will conduct education and stakeholder engagement campaigns in coming weeks to introduce new operational structures and promote partnerships aimed at improving boxer welfare. These initiatives form part of broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s boxing administration following criticism from international observers about regulatory gaps exposed by the deaths.

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control accused Ghana Boxing Authority of negligence, alleging that poor oversight and violations of boxing regulations contributed to Olanrewaju’s death. The Nigerian body emphasized that while boxing carries inherent risks, athlete safety must remain the primary concern of regulatory authorities.

The suspension and subsequent reforms drew mixed reactions from boxing stakeholders. Some promoters, managers, and boxers expressed frustration about lost income during the two month hiatus, while others acknowledged the necessity of addressing systemic failures. Professional boxers who depend on regular bouts for livelihood faced particular hardship during the suspension period.

Ghana has produced world champions including Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and Joshua Clottey, establishing the nation as a significant force in global boxing. The recent tragedies threatened to undermine this legacy, prompting government intervention to ensure future competitions operate under safer, more professionally regulated conditions.

The resumption marks a critical test for Ghana’s boxing administration. Success depends on rigorous enforcement of new protocols, transparent governance, and sustained commitment to prioritizing athlete welfare over commercial interests. International boxing organizations will monitor Ghana’s implementation of reforms to assess whether the country has genuinely addressed the deficiencies that allowed two preventable deaths.