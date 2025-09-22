Professional Accountancy Bodies Target African Finance Leadership

AICPA and CIMA expand continental presence with October conference featuring artificial intelligence and sustainability themes

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) will stage their second annual ENGAGE Africa Conference from October 21-23 at Montecasino in Johannesburg, targeting strategic innovation among continental finance professionals.

The expansion into Johannesburg follows successful inaugural events, with the professional bodies positioning themselves as catalysts for African finance sector transformation. The conference runs for two and a half days, featuring keynote addresses and expert presentations exploring 12 strategic themes including artificial intelligence, environmental social governance (ESG), sustainability, and digital finance.

Tariro Mutizwa, Regional Vice President for Africa at CIMA, emphasized the conference’s role in addressing rapid industry changes affecting accounting and finance professionals across the continent. Mutizwa joined CIMA as Regional Vice President for Africa in November 2020, leading expansion efforts across emerging African markets.

The speaker lineup combines continental and international expertise, with MTN Ghana Chief Finance Officer Antoinette Kwofie headlining corporate representation. Kwofie became the first female and first Ghanaian Chief Finance Officer at MTN Ghana in October 2021, bringing telecommunications sector insights to conference discussions.

Technology integration themes reflect evolving professional requirements as artificial intelligence reshapes traditional accounting and finance functions. Conference sessions target practical implementation strategies for AI adoption within African business contexts, addressing infrastructure and skills development challenges specific to emerging market environments.

Environmental, social, and governance considerations gain prominence as African companies face increasing pressure from international investors and regulatory bodies. Recent statements by Kwofie have emphasized the need for African countries to move away from fragmented economic strategies, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to drive investment and trade.

Additional keynote speakers include political economy analyst Daniel Silke, climate activist Joshua Amponsem, and neuroscience expert Dr. Colleen Lightbody, representing interdisciplinary approaches to finance leadership development. This diversity reflects recognition that contemporary finance professionals require broader skill sets beyond traditional accounting competencies.

The Johannesburg venue selection reinforces South Africa’s position as a continental business hub, with Montecasino providing conference infrastructure capable of accommodating international delegates. Geographic accessibility from across Africa supports attendance from professionals seeking continuing education and networking opportunities.

Interactive breakout sessions complement keynote presentations, enabling direct engagement between speakers and attendees. This format addresses professional development needs while facilitating knowledge transfer between experienced practitioners and emerging talent across different African markets.

Digital finance themes acknowledge rapid fintech adoption across African markets, where mobile payment systems and blockchain technologies increasingly influence traditional banking and accounting practices. Conference content targets practical guidance for professionals adapting to these technological shifts.

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants represents approximately 580,000 members and candidates across more than 150 countries, with African expansion representing strategic growth priorities. Continental membership development supports broader objectives of strengthening financial sector capacity across emerging markets.

Leadership development content addresses succession planning challenges within African organizations, where skilled finance professionals often migrate to international markets. Conference programming targets retention strategies while building capabilities that support continental economic development objectives.

Professional networking opportunities provide platforms for cross-border collaboration among African finance professionals, addressing fragmentation challenges that limit regional economic integration. These connections support knowledge sharing and best practice transfer across different regulatory environments.

The October timing positions the conference ahead of 2026 planning cycles, enabling attendees to implement insights within their organizations. This strategic scheduling reflects understanding of African business calendar requirements and budget planning processes.