Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Commences Role As Head Of AU–ECOWAS Joint Election Observation Mission

Since his arrival in Abidjan on October 20, 2025, H.E. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by his deputy, H.E. Baboucarr Blaise Ismaïla JAGNE, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, and other officials from the African Union and ECOWAS, met with experts from the ECOWAS technical team, those from the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), and several prominent officials and stakeholders in the presidential election on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

“ECOWAS and the African Union are ready to support Côte d’Ivoire to ensure that the election on October 25, 2025, is free, peaceful, and transparent, as evidenced by the presence of more than 250 observers deployed by the two organizations…”

This was the message conveyed by Prof. Osinbajo during his meetings with the candidate Mr. Ahou Don Melo, Mr. YAPI KOFFI Evariste, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivorians Abroad, on October 20, 2025, and then on October 21 with Mr. Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, President of the Independent Electoral Commission, and Mr. Réné Bourgoin, President of the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication of Côte d’Ivoire (HACA).

He also reaffirmed the commitment of ECOWAS and the African Union to promoting peace, stability, and democracy in West Africa.