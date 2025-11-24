Prof. Stephen Adei Speaks Like An NPP Serial Caller – Asutifi North MP Fires Back

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has launched a sharp rebuttal against Professor Stephen Adei over comments suggesting that Goldbod represents a form of “legalised galamsey.”

Reacting to the former GIMPA Rector’s statement, the MP said Professor Adei’s remarks were disappointing, misleading, and unbecoming of someone of his academic stature.

“He Spoke Like an NPP Serial Caller” – MP

According to Hon. Addo, Professor Adei’s analysis lacked depth and objectivity, instead sounding like a partisan defence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Left to me alone, he shouldn’t have said that. But he has said it already and it’s everywhere,” the MP lamented.

“In fact, Professor Stephen Adei is quite educated—an educationist and former rector of GIMPA. I was expecting that he would teach something that enlightens the public. But what he is doing is rather polluting the minds of people. He spoke as a serial caller for the NPP.”

Adei Lacks Understanding of Goldbod’s Mandate — MP

Hon. Addo insisted that the former NDPC Chairman has demonstrated a poor understanding of Goldbod’s mandate.

“He has shown clearly that he does not understand what Goldbod is about,” the MP stated.

Goldbod, the newly established entity tasked with regulating and supporting responsible small-scale mining, has come under public scrutiny. But the MP argued that Professor Adei failed to appreciate the policy’s intent and the reforms it seeks to bring to the mining sector.

“Where Was Professor Adei During NPP’s 2,000 Small-Scale Mining Licenses?”

The MP further accused Professor Adei of selective commentary, questioning why he remained silent during the peak of illegal mining activities under the Akufo-Addo government.

“He failed to speak when the NPP signed close to 2,000 small-scale mining licenses. He kept quiet because he was part of the Akufo-Addo government as the NDPC Chair,” Hon. Addo said.

Silence on Frimpong-Boateng Report

The Asutifi North MP also referenced the damning report by former Environment Minister Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which cited top government officials and elements within the Presidency for being deeply involved in illegal mining.

“Professor Adei also failed to speak when Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report cited the Presidency and some government officials as deeply engaged in illegal mining,” he added.

MP Says Adei’s Criticism is Politically Motivated

Hon. Addo concluded that Prof. Adei’s recent outbursts appear to be politically motivated rather than grounded in facts or national interest.

“His comments lack credibility. They are driven more by partisan alignment than by truth or patriotic concern,” he stated.

The MP called on public commentators, particularly senior academics and statesmen, to be measured and factual in their contributions on sensitive national matters such as illegal mining, saying irresponsible commentary only deepens misinformation and public mistrust.