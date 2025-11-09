Prof Azar Calls for Personal Revolution Over New Laws

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has challenged Ghanaians to undergo a profound moral transformation, arguing that the nation’s struggles with illegal mining and corruption stem not from insufficient legislation but from a crisis of conscience.

The United States based Ghanaian accounting professor and legal practitioner, widely known as Prof Kwaku Azar, issued the stark assessment through social media, declaring that Ghana is sinking under the weight of its own collective choices. He warned that without fundamental changes in individual mindsets, the country will remain trapped in self-inflicted dysfunction.

Prof Asare described Ghana’s predicament as an “arithmetic of selfishness” where personal gain consistently trumps collective welfare. He insisted that no amount of eloquent speeches, catchy slogans, or new laws can rescue the nation without citizens first choosing to prioritize the common good.

The professor pointed to illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, as a glaring example of this moral crisis. He lamented how Ghanaians knowingly poison rivers and destroy farmlands for short-term financial benefits, often protecting wrongdoers because of family or business connections.

Prof Asare argued that enforcement measures and regulatory frameworks prove futile when the prevailing public mindset tolerates and shields those engaged in destructive activities. He warned that when individuals adopt an “I must get mine” mentality, entire communities ultimately end up with nothing of value.

The legal scholar traced the roots of Ghana’s corruption and systemic breakdown to what he termed the eclipse of “we” by “me”. He explained that when personal ambition overshadows concern for collective wellbeing, the inevitable results include eroded trust, decaying institutions, and normalized dysfunction.

Quoting the biblical book of James chapter three verse sixteen, Prof Asare noted that where envy and selfish ambition exist, disorder and every evil practice follow. He characterized selfish ambition as Ghana’s “national creed,” transforming disorder into a lifestyle rather than an aberration.

The professor directed sharp criticism at Ghana’s political culture, where public office frequently becomes treated as personal inheritance rather than public trust. He lamented how society celebrates clever thieves, justifies those who share stolen resources, and vilifies whistleblowers who expose wrongdoing.

Prof Asare extended his indictment beyond politics to everyday behaviors, from bribing police officers to breaking traffic regulations. He described Ghana’s roads as a daily referendum on respect for rules, where drivers speed, overlap lanes, ignore red lights, and curse law enforcement while claiming urgency.

He drew parallels between road chaos and political dysfunction, noting that everyone competes to advance individually while few care about collective direction. The professor dismissed grand anti-corruption campaigns and stop galamsey slogans as meaningless when citizens themselves continuously bend rules for personal advantage.

Prof Asare insisted that Ghana’s transformation cannot emerge from government pronouncements but must arise from personal responsibility. He emphasized that nations change not through leaders preaching virtue but through citizens practicing it consistently.

The academic warned that until Ghanaians recognize how individual welfare connects to collective prosperity, the nation’s misery will continue exceeding its means. He stressed that as long as selfish ambition drives choices, disorder and evil practices will pervade every sector of national life.

Prof Asare’s message focuses squarely on what he considers Ghana’s fundamental challenge regarding national character rather than institutional structures. He contended that more laws, slogans, and campaigns will continue failing unless citizens confront the mindset that excuses selfishness as survival strategy.

The professor concluded that Ghana’s healing must begin not in Parliament or at political rallies but through quiet decisions individuals make to do right even when those choices carry personal costs. He called for Ghanaians to choose the common good even when nobody watches their actions.

Prof Asare serves as Democracy and Development Fellow in Public Law and Justice at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana). He also holds the position of KPMG Professor in accounting at the Fisher School of Accounting and maintains prominence as a public intellectual and scholar activist known for constitutional litigation before Ghana’s Supreme Court.