Prof. Amevi Acakpovi outdoored as substantive Vice-Chancellor of ATU

Report by Ben LARYEA

Professor Amevi Acakpovi has formally been installed as the Vice- Chancellor of Accra Technical University following his appointment by the Governing Council of the university.

He served in the capacity of Acting Vice- Chancellor since July, 2023 at a time the university witness significant transformation, reforms, new strategies, and solving structural gaps which reposition their university for sustainable growth.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Accra, The Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Clement Abas Apaak in the speech read on his behalf said government remains committed in supporting technical and vocational education across the country.

He said technical education must lead to skills that work in the real world as well as prepare graduates for job opportunities, adding that the university in this regard must deliver to meet the growing use of employment.

“ATU must continue to create links with industries, expand applied research and respond to the changing these of the economy” , he said pointing out that students benefits and develops when universities and industries work

together.

ATU, he said have made tremendous gains as academic programmes have expanded as research and innovation have gone stronger and urged the university to engage in partnerships at both the local and international level. The Deputy Minister commended the Vice- Chancellor for exhibiting leadership skills that has rapidly impacted on academic progress and have supported staff and students building confidence in the quality of teaching particularly research and innovation.

In a statement, The technical advisor to Minister of Education Prof. George Oduro called for a collective support for

Vice -Chancellor to manage the university to allow systems to work in the context of Technical Universities Act 2016 ( Act922).

In his address the Vice- Chancellor of ATU, Prof.Amevi Akakpovi said the Council has approved a new strategic plan for the period 2026/2030 saying it is carefully crafted, consultative and a roadmap geared towards developmental frameworks of the university.

He therefore thanked the Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders for their continued commitment to technical and higher education and expressed his heartfelt to

gratitude to the Governing Council for the confidence resposed in him.