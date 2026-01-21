Prof. Adu Boahen was NEVER SICK in 1996; He Rather Suffered Strokes in 2000 and 2001

First and foremost, Nana Akufo-Addo, former campaign manager of Prof. Adu Boahen, and who is widely regarded as the disciple, protege and political son of Prof. Adu Boahen has NEVER confirmed or stated that his Boss, Prof. Adu Boahen was sick during the presidential aspirant election of the NPP in 1996.

Prof. Adu Boahen himself has NEVER authored any book or monograph or article attributing his electoral performance in the presidential election of the NPP in 1996 to his sickness.

The family, wife and children of Prof. Adu Boahen have never stated anywhere publicly that Prof. Adu Boahen was very sick in 1996 during the presidential election of NPP.

Prof. Adu Boahen became sick in 2000, 4years after the 1996 Presidential contest with J. A. Kufuor and others.

According to both Cambridge University Press & Assessment, and The University of Texas at Austin, Prof. Adu Boahen was extremely healthy with no diagnosis of sickness or stroke in 1996, and he rallied to support Kufuor in a gruelling election campaign that witnessed the triumph of the NPP and the election of Kufuor as President of Ghana in December 2000.

President Kufuor considered Prof. Adu Boahen for a Council of State membership in 2001 but ill-health prevented Prof. Adu Boahen from taking his seat on the esteemed Council of State, as he suffered two strokes in 2000 and 2001.

Prof. Adu Boahen spent almost the last four-to-five years of his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra(2001-May 2006).

After Prof. Adu Boahen’s first stroke in 2000, he made arrangements for the publication of some of his finished books.

In 2003, he came out with two books namely:

1. Asantehene Agyeman Prempeh’s The History of Ashanti Kings and the Whole Country itself(2003), edited by Emmanuel Akyeampong, Ivor Wilks, Nancy Lawler, and Thomas McCaskie.

2. Monograph on Yaa Asantewaa and the Asante-British War of 1900-I(2003), edited by Emmanuel Akyeampong.

Prof. Adu Boahen died at the 37 Military Hospital at the age of 74 in 2006, and his death coincided with his birthday on 24th May.

Therefore, let’s ignore all the lies concerning the health status of Prof. Adu Boahen during the Presidential election of the NPP in 1996.

*Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)*