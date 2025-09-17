Producer Inflation Hits Two-Year Low as Ghana’s Manufacturing Costs Plunge

Ghana’s producer price inflation fell to 3.0% in August 2025, down from 3.6% in July, reaching its lowest level since November 2023 and extending a disinflationary trend that began at the start of the year. The Ghana Statistical Service announced the milestone achievement, highlighting significant easing in manufacturing sector costs.

The year-on-year producer price inflation for August 2025 declined to 3.0%, from 3.6% in July, representing a 0.6 percentage point decline, according to the latest data release. This marks the seventh consecutive month of declining producer inflation, demonstrating sustained improvement in cost pressures across Ghana’s industrial sectors.

The Producer Price Index, which measures average changes in factory gate prices received by domestic producers, provides critical insights into future consumer price trends. Producer price inflation between July and August 2025 was 2.1%, with mining and quarrying, the largest sector with a weight of 43.7%, recording a 0.3 percentage point increase in inflation from 4.6% in July to 4.9% in August.

Manufacturing costs showed the most dramatic improvement, with the sector accounting for 35% of the index experiencing significant relief. Manufacturing inflation eased from 3.2% in July to 1.6% in August, providing substantial relief to industrial producers and potentially signaling lower consumer prices ahead.

The accommodation and food services sector continued its deflationary trend, with prices declining further from -2.7% in July to -3.1% in August. This sustained price reduction in hospitality services reflects both competitive pressures and improved supply chain efficiency in the sector.

However, not all sectors experienced declining cost pressures. The mining and quarrying sector, which carries the highest weight in the index at 43.7%, saw inflation edge up from 4.6% to 4.9%. Similarly, electricity and gas prices continued rising, with inflation increasing from 6.7% to 6.9% between July and August.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized the positive implications of the declining trend for Ghana’s broader economic recovery. Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has urged government, businesses and households to act after Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation fell to a near two-year low, noting that the decline was driven largely by lower mining and manufacturing costs.

The current 3.0% rate represents a dramatic turnaround from the 33.2% producer inflation recorded in August 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of monetary policy measures and supply chain improvements over the past year. This 30.2 percentage point improvement reflects both base effects and genuine cost reductions across key industrial sectors.

Dr. Iddrisu advised businesses to leverage the current low inflation environment to reduce operational costs and reinvest in productivity improvements. The recommendation comes as companies face pressure to pass cost savings to consumers while maintaining profitability in competitive markets.

The Ghana Statistical Service also urged government to sustain industry support through tax reliefs and infrastructure investment while encouraging households to plan spending and savings strategically. These policy recommendations aim to maximize the economic benefits of the improving cost environment.

For monetary policy, the sustained producer inflation decline provides the Bank of Ghana with additional flexibility in setting interest rates. Lower producer costs reduce pressure for aggressive monetary tightening while supporting the central bank’s broader inflation targeting framework.

The producer price trends also carry significant implications for Ghana’s broader economic recovery under the IMF-supported programme. Lower industrial costs improve competitiveness in both domestic and export markets while reducing pressure on the country’s trade balance.

Looking ahead, sustaining this disinflationary momentum will depend on maintaining supply chain efficiency, energy cost stability, and currency strength. The recent trends suggest structural improvements in Ghana’s industrial cost base rather than temporary fluctuations.

However, risks remain from global commodity price volatility, particularly for mining inputs, and potential energy cost increases. The mixed sector performance in August, with mining and electricity costs rising while manufacturing declined, illustrates the complex dynamics affecting producer prices.

The accommodation and food services deflation also raises questions about demand conditions in these sectors. While lower prices benefit consumers, sustained deflation could signal weakness in domestic consumption that requires careful monitoring.

Overall, the producer inflation achievement represents significant progress in Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts. The seven-month declining trend provides a foundation for broader price stability while creating opportunities for increased industrial competitiveness and economic growth.

The challenge now lies in maintaining this momentum while ensuring that producer cost savings translate into consumer price relief, supporting household purchasing power and sustaining domestic demand growth essential for Ghana’s continued economic recovery.