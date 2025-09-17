Procurement Expert Demands Professional Licensing to Save Ghana’s Economy

Ghana’s procurement system hemorrhages billions of cedis annually through unlicensed practitioners who lack professional standards, according to Prof. Douglas Boateng, a chartered director and governance strategist who recently addressed the 2025 National Procurement and Supply Conference.

The distinguished Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply delivered a stark warning during the conference held September 16-17, 2025, at the University of Professional Studies Auditorium in Accra. His central argument challenges Ghana’s tolerance of unqualified procurement officers managing state resources worth billions.

“Would you accept an unlicensed surgeon because he has seen it done before?” Prof. Boateng asked delegates, drawing parallels between life-threatening medical malpractice and the economic damage caused by amateur procurement decisions.

The timing proves critical as Ghana works to reset its economy under International Monetary Fund conditions while pursuing industrialization goals. Prof. Boateng, who chairs the Public Procurement Authority board, argues that procurement reform represents either the country’s development engine or its economic Achilles’ heel.

The Scale of the Problem

Current procurement practices across Ghana reveal a troubling pattern where unlicensed individuals make decisions affecting national budgets without professional accountability. Prof. Boateng distinguished between mere “procurement practitioners” and true “procurement professionals” – those with proper licensing, training, and ethical standards.

The absence of professional licensing creates a accountability vacuum. Unlicensed practitioners cannot be held responsible for budget overruns or cost escalations because they lack the professional framework that defines competency standards. This situation directly impacts Ghana’s ability to deliver essential services and infrastructure.

Every inefficient cedi spent robs the nation of opportunities to build factories, equip schools, and create jobs for Ghana’s youthful population. The expert emphasized that procurement decisions shape markets, direct investments, and determine whether limited state resources deliver value or disappear into inefficiency.

Beyond Individual Licensing

Prof. Boateng’s vision extends beyond simply licensing individuals. He advocates for embedding ethics, transparency, and long-term strategic thinking into Ghana’s entire procurement system. This transformation would create a cadre of professionals capable of defending the public purse while driving industrialization.

The expert’s call gains urgency as African nations continue trusting national budgets to unlicensed personnel. He described this as “business as usual” that costs the continent schools, clinics, factories, jobs, and citizen trust.

Professional procurement standards would establish clear competency requirements, ethical guidelines, and accountability mechanisms. Licensed professionals would possess the technical knowledge and ethical framework necessary to maximize value from public expenditure.

Legislative Action Required

Prof. Boateng urged authorities to fast-track legislation establishing mandatory professionalization for procurement activities. Such legislation would create legal requirements for licensing, continuing education, and professional standards enforcement.

The proposed framework would parallel other professional licensing systems in medicine, law, and accounting. Just as Ghana requires certified doctors and licensed accountants, procurement professionals would need demonstrated competency and ongoing professional development.

Current procurement legislation, including the Public Procurement Act and its amendments, focuses primarily on processes rather than professional qualifications. The proposed professionalization would add crucial human capital requirements to existing procedural frameworks.

Economic Development Stakes

Ghana’s industrialization ambitions depend heavily on effective procurement systems. Public procurement influences market development, supports local industries, and determines infrastructure quality. Professional procurement officers could strategically use government purchasing power to develop domestic supply chains and industrial capacity.

The expert connected procurement professionalization directly to broader economic transformation. Professional procurement practices could help Ghana meet IMF conditions more effectively while building sustainable industrial growth. Conversely, continued reliance on unlicensed practitioners threatens both fiscal stability and development objectives.

Modern procurement requires sophisticated understanding of supply chain management, risk assessment, contract law, and market dynamics. These competencies demand formal training and professional certification rather than informal experience alone.

The Path Forward

Prof. Boateng’s recommendations center on immediate legislative action to establish procurement as a licensed profession. This would require developing certification standards, examination processes, and continuing education requirements similar to other professional fields.

Implementation would involve the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply working with government agencies to create comprehensive professional standards. Licensed practitioners would need to demonstrate technical competency, ethical understanding, and ongoing professional development.

The transformation promises multiple benefits including reduced waste, improved service delivery, enhanced transparency, and stronger economic development outcomes. Professional procurement could restore citizen trust while maximizing value from limited public resources.

Success requires commitment from both government authorities and procurement practitioners themselves. Individual professionals must pursue certification while policymakers create the legal framework supporting professionalization.

The stakes extend beyond Ghana’s borders as African nations face similar procurement challenges. Ghana’s successful professionalization could provide a model for continental procurement reform, potentially transforming how African governments manage public resources and pursue development objectives.