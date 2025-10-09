Private Sector Pension Contributors Rise Despite Job Advert Decline

Private sector participation in Ghana’s national pension scheme increased modestly even as advertised job vacancies declined sharply in the first half of 2025, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest monetary policy assessment. The contrasting trends paint a nuanced picture of formal employment growth amid broader labour market challenges.

The central bank’s July 2025 Monetary Policy Report revealed that private sector contributors to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year to 1,065,925 in May 2025, up from 1,044,111 during the same period last year. The figure remained relatively flat compared to April’s 1,067,531 contributors, suggesting steady but slow progress in formal sector employment.

The Bank of Ghana interpreted this marginal growth as evidence of gradual formalisation within Ghana’s private sector. While the pace remains modest, the upward trajectory signals that more workers are entering formal employment arrangements that include pension coverage, which represents progress toward broader social protection goals.

However, job advertisements painted a less encouraging picture. Vacancies captured in selected print and online media fell by 15.7 percent year-on-year to 2,502 in June 2025, down from 2,968 during the same month in 2024. The month-to-month comparison proved even starker, with job openings dropping 18.4 percent from May’s 3,066 advertised positions.

Despite June’s weakness, cumulative job advertisements for the first half of 2025 actually increased by 7.7 percent to 18,604 vacancies. This suggests recruitment momentum remained strong during earlier months before softening as the year progressed. The services, information and communications technology, and construction sectors reportedly drove much of this first-half hiring activity.

The disconnect between rising pension contributors and falling job advertisements raises questions about labour market dynamics. One possible explanation involves companies filling positions through channels other than traditional print and online advertisements, including internal promotions, referrals, and social media platforms not captured in the Bank of Ghana’s monitoring.

Another interpretation suggests that existing formal sector workers are maintaining their positions and contributing to SSNIT, even as companies slow down new hiring. This would explain how contributor numbers can edge upward while advertised vacancies decline, particularly if businesses are prioritizing retention over expansion amid economic uncertainty.

Broader economic indicators offered reason for cautious optimism. The Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA), which measures Ghana’s real sector performance, expanded by 4.4 percent in May 2025 compared with 3.4 percent during the same month in 2024. This acceleration in economic activity suggests underlying strength despite labour market softness.

The central bank attributed improved CIEA performance to several factors working in concert. Stronger trade volumes, increased household and business consumption, higher construction output, and a rebound in tourist arrivals all contributed to the better-than-expected showing. These developments indicate that economic fundamentals remain reasonably sound even as hiring appears cautious.

Analysts who spoke about the data emphasized that Ghana’s labour market faces persistent structural challenges that won’t be resolved quickly. The formal sector remains relatively small compared to the informal economy, where most Ghanaians earn their livelihoods without pension coverage or employment security. Expanding formal employment therefore requires addressing deep-rooted barriers.

The Bank of Ghana stressed that sustaining current economic momentum depends heavily on policy consistency and macroeconomic stability. Government actions that create predictable business environments tend to encourage investment and expansion, which ultimately drives job creation. Conversely, policy uncertainty can make companies reluctant to commit to hiring.

Targeted support for high-employment sectors represents another priority identified in the report. Industries like construction, ICT, and services have demonstrated capacity to absorb workers and generate formal employment. Channeling resources and policy attention toward these sectors could accelerate progress in expanding pension coverage and reducing informal employment.

Boosting private sector confidence emerged as a central theme in the Bank of Ghana’s assessment. Businesses that feel optimistic about future conditions are more likely to invest in expansion, equipment, and personnel. Creating conditions that foster this confidence requires stable macroeconomic fundamentals, reasonable tax policies, and efficient regulatory frameworks.

The pension system’s long-term viability depends on expanding the contributor base beyond its current modest levels. With just over one million private sector workers contributing to SSNIT, the scheme faces sustainability challenges as Ghana’s population ages. Bringing more workers into formal employment with pension coverage becomes increasingly urgent.

Social protection systems function most effectively when they include broad segments of the working population. Ghana’s high informal employment rate undermines this goal, leaving millions of workers without retirement security or access to benefits available through formal employment. Transitioning informal workers into formal arrangements remains a fundamental development challenge.

The construction sector’s performance offers particular promise for employment expansion. Building activity requires substantial labour and often provides entry points for workers with varying skill levels. Continued strength in construction could therefore help absorb job seekers while contributing to infrastructure development that supports broader economic growth.

Tourism’s rebound following pandemic disruptions provides another potential source of employment growth. The hospitality industry typically creates numerous formal sector jobs in hotels, restaurants, transport, and entertainment. Sustaining visitor growth through destination marketing and service quality improvements could significantly expand formal employment opportunities.

Looking ahead, observers will watch whether the June slowdown in job advertisements represents a temporary blip or signals more concerning weakness in hiring intentions. If vacancies remain subdued through the second half of 2025, it could indicate that businesses see headwinds on the horizon despite current economic expansion.

The modest increase in pension contributors ultimately represents positive news, even if the pace proves slower than policymakers might prefer. Each additional formal sector worker expands Ghana’s tax base, strengthens social protection systems, and contributes to long-term economic stability. The challenge lies in accelerating this progress while addressing barriers that keep so many Ghanaians in informal employment.