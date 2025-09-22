Private Sector Partnership Essential for Upper West Youth Employment Crisis

A prominent business leader has called for stronger collaboration between government and private enterprise to tackle mounting youth unemployment and irregular migration challenges in the Upper West Region.

Felix Sangteeh, Chief Executive Officer of Majesty Galaxy Ghana Limited, made the appeal during a courtesy call on Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing Esq at the Regional Coordinating Council in Wa. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) Annual General Conference, which is being hosted in the region from September 14 to 19, 2025.

Puozuing was approved by Parliament as Upper West Regional Minister in February 2025 after being nominated by President John Dramani Mahama. The minister has previously emphasized his commitment to leaving a legacy for young people in the region.

Sangteeh argued that government alone cannot solve the complex challenges of youth unemployment and irregular migration that continue to affect the three northern regions. He outlined potential collaboration areas including legal migration pathways, youth empowerment programs, transport infrastructure, real estate development, agribusiness initiatives, information technology projects, mining ventures, aviation services, and media partnerships.

The Majesty Galaxy Ghana Limited executive stressed that his company seeks to promote innovation and job creation with particular focus on Ghana’s northern regions. He congratulated Minister Puozuing on his appointment and expressed readiness to work with the Regional Coordinating Council to expand economic opportunities.

The meeting was confirmed by recent reports highlighting the discussion on development partnerships between the private company and regional authorities. Sangteeh was accompanied by members of his company’s legal unit during the engagement.

Minister Puozuing reportedly commended the private sector interest in addressing regional development challenges. He expressed commitment to continued dialogue with potential partners to identify practical collaboration areas that could contribute to long-term economic growth and stability in the Upper West Region.

The irregular migration crisis has become increasingly pressing for northern Ghana, with many young people embarking on dangerous journeys seeking economic opportunities elsewhere. The collaboration proposal comes as regional authorities explore sustainable solutions to create local employment alternatives.

Simon T. Faayi, Head of Public Relations at the Regional Coordinating Council, and Hajia Pognaa Fati Issaka Koray, the Council’s Chief Director, also attended the meeting. Both officials reportedly agreed to maintain dialogue with Majesty Galaxy Ghana Limited as part of broader national development efforts.

The Upper West Region faces significant economic challenges, with limited industrial development and high dependence on agriculture creating pressure for youth migration. Private sector partnerships represent potential pathways for sustainable job creation and economic diversification.

The meeting occurred during a significant period for the region, with the GBA Annual Conference bringing increased attention to Upper West development needs. The legal profession’s gathering provides additional context for discussions about regulatory frameworks supporting private-public partnerships.

Both parties agreed to maintain ongoing engagement to explore concrete opportunities for collaboration that could address youth unemployment while reducing pressures driving irregular migration from the region.