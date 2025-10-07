Private Sector Must Drive Africa’s Development Agenda, Says KGL Boss

Africa’s governments cannot transform the continent alone and must place private enterprise at the center of development strategies, according to Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, who delivered a compelling call for stronger public-private collaboration at a major symposium in New York.

Speaking at the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium 2025 at NASDAQ headquarters, Dadey argued that Africa stands at the threshold of unprecedented digital transformation that requires genuine strategic partnerships between governments and business. He emphasized that while governments provide legitimacy and enabling authority, the private sector brings innovation, capital and execution capacity that actually creates wealth.

“Governments do not create wealth; the private sector does,” Dadey asserted. He stressed that African governments must stop treating private enterprises as afterthoughts in national strategies and instead make them central players in both policy formulation and implementation.

Dadey, who brings over 30 years of corporate leadership experience across 25 countries and served as former Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, acknowledged that public-private partnerships across Africa have often been scarred by transactional arrangements, political vulnerability and deep public mistrust. To change this narrative, he said both sectors must pursue a shared vision anchored on trust, policy alignment and mutual benefit.

As leader of KGL Group, a diversified Ghanaian conglomerate with interests spanning fintech, gaming, logistics, real estate, engineering, trade and commerce, Dadey explained that his company’s success reflects the power of effective partnerships and good corporate governance. However, he stressed that wealth generated through such collaborations must create lasting social impact beyond commercial returns.

“The private sector should not limit PPPs to commercial collaboration but should also act as responsible corporate citizens by filling critical social intervention gaps left uncovered by governments,” he said, pointing to the KGL Foundation as his group’s arm fulfilling this mandate.

Dadey challenged African countries to pursue economic sovereignty by taking ownership of higher segments of global value chains. He questioned why multinational corporations can generate and repatriate profits from Africa while African firms often lack reciprocal global reach.

“The true path to global scale is to achieve market dominance and ownership in the African theatre first,” he declared. This requires building homegrown business champions capable of eventually listing on global platforms like NASDAQ.

Encouraging innovation suited to Africa’s realities, Dadey urged entrepreneurs to see the continent as the ultimate testing ground for resilience and creativity. If a logistics platform can navigate Kinshasa’s infrastructural complexities or Nigeria’s power challenges, it can thrive anywhere in the world, he noted.

Dadey also challenged Africans to stop undermining local champions and instead celebrate homegrown business success stories. “We cannot build economies of scale if we constantly cut down the tallest trees,” he cautioned. Nurturing African business champions is vital for building transgenerational enterprises that can compete globally.

“Our task as Africans is to build enabling environments where enterprise thrives, where the private sector is empowered, and where the diaspora is engaged not as bystanders but as co-architects of our collective destiny,” Dadey emphasized.

The symposium, held in partnership with the Africa Peer Review Mechanism, brought together distinguished African leaders, captains of industry, diplomats, regulatory heads, public sector officials, academics and diaspora members. It served as a global platform to deliberate on Africa’s development agenda, focusing on digital transformation, inclusive growth and the critical role of partnerships in shaping the continent’s future.

Hannah Awuku, founder and executive director of the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium, explained that the initiative represents more than just a gathering. It’s a movement dedicated to advancing Africa’s digital ecosystem through strategic partnerships, bold investments and inclusive innovation.

“Our convening could not be more timely. Africa’s digital economy is surging with unprecedented momentum, projected to contribute over 5% to GDP by the end of 2025. With more than 60% of its population under 25 and increasing internet penetration, the continent is poised to leapfrog traditional development challenges through innovations in mobile money, agritech, and healthtech,” Awuku noted.

The symposium underscored growing recognition that Africa’s transformation depends on creating genuine partnerships where government, business and diaspora communities work together as equal stakeholders rather than in the traditional donor-recipient dynamic that has characterized much of the continent’s development efforts.

Dadey’s message resonated with growing sentiment among African business leaders that the continent must build its own multinational corporations capable of competing globally, rather than remaining primarily a market for foreign companies to extract profits.