Private Sector Frustration Frames ECOWAS Trade Talks in Accra

Senior Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade officials opened a three day technical session in Accra on Monday, with private sector complaints about stalled trade commitments setting the tone for ministerial discussions ahead.

The meeting precedes the Fifth Meeting of ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and is expected to produce policy recommendations covering trade facilitation, digital trade infrastructure, customs harmonisation, and the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The session’s urgency is partly shaped by findings from consultations held during ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary engagements, which found that businesses and citizens across the bloc are losing patience with the slow pace of implementation of agreed trade protocols, particularly around non tariff barriers and restrictions on the cross-border movement of goods and people.

ECOWAS Commission Director of Trade Kolawole Sofola acknowledged that despite the region’s considerable human and natural resources, gaps in policy execution continue to erode integration gains. He said deeper coordination among member states was essential to sustaining growth, especially against a backdrop of global trade tensions and uneven economic recovery.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, told participants that fragmented regional markets carry a direct economic cost. He called deeper integration an “economic necessity” for expanding intra-African trade, attracting investment, and generating jobs across West Africa.

Ahi also called for renewed attention to the ECOWAS Customs Union and its Common External Tariff framework, arguing that compliance gaps were creating market unpredictability and reducing efficiency across the bloc.

Officials are also reviewing a roadmap drawn up after the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) most recent ministerial conference as member states work to position West Africa within an increasingly fragmented global trading environment shaped by slowing growth, supply chain disruptions, and rising protectionism from major economies.

The Accra session is expected to consolidate technical inputs before ministerial discussions, with recommendations also targeting regulatory coherence and persistent administrative bottlenecks at borders across the sub region.