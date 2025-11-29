Private Sector Credit Growth Returns to Positive Territory

Ghana’s banking sector is showing clear signs of recovery as private sector credit growth has surged into positive territory after months of contraction, according to data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG). The turnaround marks a significant shift in lending dynamics as monetary easing and declining interest rates begin filtering through the economy.

Real private sector credit, which had been stuck in negative territory for most of 2025, climbed from negative 3.7 percent in August to 1.7 percent in September, then 5.2 percent in October, and 5.4 percent by November. The recovery represents a dramatic reversal from the negative 7.1 percent contraction recorded in May 2025, one of the deepest contractions in recent years.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama told the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing that the turnaround signals businesses are regaining confidence and banks are becoming more willing to extend credit after a prolonged period of risk aversion during Ghana’s economic crisis. Real private sector credit growth measures lending adjusted for inflation, providing a clearer picture of actual credit expansion than nominal figures.

Interest rates across Ghana’s financial system have declined dramatically over the past year, easing pressure on businesses and triggering the lending recovery. The interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025 from 25.8 percent in October 2024. Average bank lending rates declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same comparative period.

Latest figures from the BoG’s November 2025 Summary of Economic and Financial Data confirm that the average lending rate dropped to 22.22 percent in October, down from 30.07 percent in January, representing a decline of more than 7 percentage points. The month by month data underscores steady improvement throughout 2025.

The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) has also fallen dramatically, sliding from 29.72 percent in January to 17.86 percent in October 2025, signaling improved liquidity and easing money market conditions. However, Dr. Asiama noted stark variations in the cost of credit, with some banks pricing loans around the GRR while others charge as high as 39 percent depending on borrower risk profiles.

Governor Asiama described the current average lending rate of 21 to 22 percent as progress but emphasized that more needs to be done to bring it lower for an economy seeking faster private sector growth. “It may not be exactly what we intended by this time, but a lot of progress has been made,” he stated. He added that as Treasury bill yields continue to fall, commercial banks will be forced to lend more aggressively, paving the way for sharper declines in lending rates.

The credit recovery coincides with broader macroeconomic improvements. Headline inflation dropped sharply from 23.5 percent in January 2025 to 8 percent in October, representing one of the fastest disinflation episodes in Ghana’s modern economic history. The 15.5 percentage point decline in less than 10 months exceeded most forecasts and reflected disciplined monetary and fiscal policies alongside favorable supply side developments.

Lower inflation reduces borrowing risks for both lenders and borrowers. When prices rise rapidly, the real value of loan repayments erodes, creating uncertainty about whether borrowers can service debt obligations. As inflation stabilizes, lenders gain confidence extending credit while businesses can better predict costs and revenues, making investment decisions less risky.

The cedi’s performance reinforced improved conditions. The currency appreciated approximately 32 percent against the United States (US) dollar through November 2025, making it one of the world’s best performing currencies during the period. Currency stability reduces foreign exchange risks for businesses with imported inputs and strengthens overall economic confidence.

Banking sector indicators show improving conditions supporting lending expansion. Deposit money banks remain sound, profitable, and well capitalized. Financial soundness indicators, including solvency, profitability, asset quality, and efficiency indicators, all point to relative improvement in year on year terms. The Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025 from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by pickup in bank credit and contraction in the stock of NPLs.

However, credit risks remain elevated. Looking ahead, policy actions to recapitalize the few undercapitalized banks and full implementation of new regulatory guidelines aimed at reducing NPLs would further strengthen the banking industry, the governor stated.

Growth continues to gain momentum. Following strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outturn of 6.3 percent in the first half of 2025, the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth released by the Ghana Statistical Service points to provisional growth of 5.1 percent in August 2025 compared with 4.9 percent in the same month last year, driven by the services and agriculture sectors.

The BoG’s updated Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) recorded strong growth of 9.6 percent at the end of September, compared to 2.9 percent growth for the corresponding period of 2024. Industrial production, international trade activities, credit to the private sector, and consumption contributed to the increase in the index over the period.

Fitch Solutions maintains an optimistic outlook, projecting Ghana will outperform many emerging market peers with real GDP growth of 5.9 percent in 2026, up from 5.8 percent in 2025. The momentum will be driven by strong private consumption and continued recovery in investment following the steep contraction seen in 2023.

The firm projects the BoG will lower its benchmark interest rate to 16.50 percent by late 2026, reflecting improved economic conditions. Fitch expects the central bank to continue easing through the remainder of 2025 and into the first half of 2026, though the cycle could halt in the second half of 2026 as inflationary pressures re emerge.

While acknowledging that monetary policy effects take time to filter through, Fitch anticipates a clear pickup in private sector credit demand over coming quarters after nearly three years of weakness. The declining interest rate environment, driven by both policy rate cuts and structural changes in money markets, makes it easier for banks to extend credit to businesses and households.

If inflation continues easing and interest rates remain favorable, the final quarter of 2025 may mark the beginning of a stronger credit cycle heading into 2026. The question facing policymakers involves maintaining the delicate balance between price stability and economic dynamism while ensuring sustained lending recovery supports broader economic growth objectives.