Private Schools Get National Science and Maths Competition

A national academic competition designed exclusively for private Senior High Schools has been launched to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education across Ghana.

The National Science and Maths Quiz for Private SHS was unveiled at a press launch held at the GNAT Hall in Accra. The event drew educators, industry leaders, media practitioners and key stakeholders in education who gathered to witness the rollout of what organizers describe as a long overdue platform for private schools.

Pierian Spring, a STEM focused education and events organization, is organizing the initiative. The competition aims to provide a credible national platform for private Senior High Schools to showcase academic excellence in Mathematics and Science disciplines that have historically lacked similar recognition opportunities.

Michael Chris Tetteh, Esquire, Chief Executive Officer of Pierian Spring and organizer of the quiz, said the competition addresses a significant gap in Ghana’s academic landscape. He noted that private Senior High Schools educate thousands of capable students nationwide but often lack national platforms to demonstrate their strengths in STEM subjects.

Tetteh emphasized that the quiz serves as more than just a contest. The initiative deliberately promotes critical thinking, innovation and problem solving skills among students while contributing to Ghana’s broader STEM agenda. He described Mathematics and Science as the backbone of national development and technological progress.

The Pierian Spring CEO appealed to the Ministry of Education and other relevant state agencies to support and partner with the initiative. He stressed that institutional backing would enhance the competition’s reach, credibility and long term sustainability.

Several distinguished personalities attended the launch ceremony. Dr Collins Owusu Kwaning, senior lecturer and head of the liberal studies department at Accra Technical University, was present alongside Mr. Nurudeen Mohammed, Director for Public Affairs and Marketing at Wisconsin International University College in Accra, and Jacob Fynn, Chief Operating Officer of the same institution.

Godwin Kwawu, former National President of DESAG UCC, a lecturer at Accra Technical University and Centre Coordinator for the College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast, also attended the event.

Benjamin Offei Addo, a media personality, chartered accountant and Ghana School of Law Part Two student, chaired the event as Master of Ceremonies. Members of the media were present to cover the launch, and organizers unveiled the program’s website to journalists during the proceedings.

Following the ceremony, Nana Dwomoh Doyen Benjamin, President of the African Chamber of Content Producers, congratulated the organizers and pledged the Chamber’s support. He stated that the Chamber and its affiliates remain committed to supporting educational programs that prioritize African led knowledge systems.

Benjamin explained that educational content sovereignty represents a key focus area being pursued by the Chamber through the African Progressive Research and Innovations, APRIL SMET. He affirmed their readiness to support initiatives aligning with this objective.

Organizers expect the National Science and Maths Quiz for Private SHS to encourage healthy academic competition, raise interest in STEM subjects and contribute to developing future scientists, engineers, technologists and innovators for Ghana’s growth.

The launch comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen STEM education across Ghana’s educational system. Private schools have increasingly sought opportunities to participate in national academic competitions that have traditionally featured primarily public institutions.