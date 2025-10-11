Private Lawyer Faces GLC Investigation Over Alleged Job Scam

A private legal practitioner, Gideon Tettey-Tetteh, is under investigation by the General Legal Council (GLC) following allegations that he defrauded a client of approximately GH₵439,000 in a job facilitation scheme. The petition was filed on Thursday, October 9, 2025, by Cassandra Leau, described as a known National Democratic Congress activist.

According to the complaint submitted to Ghana’s main regulatory body for legal practice, Tettey-Tetteh allegedly promised to secure employment for Leau and several others at prominent state institutions. These reportedly included Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Ghana Gas, Tema Oil Refinery, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Bank of Ghana, National Security, Immigration, and Customs.

The petitioner claims she transferred money to the lawyer between February and July 2025, based on his assurances that he possessed the necessary connections to facilitate job placements. However, no employment materialized for any of the supposed beneficiaries. When Leau began demanding refunds in June 2025, Tettey-Tetteh reportedly insisted the processes were still ongoing.

The complaint details that Tettey-Tetteh claimed to be working closely with officials at the National Petroleum Authority and stated he had spoken with the Director-General of the National Signals Bureau to facilitate Leau’s placement there. The petitioner says she possesses documentation of these communications and financial transactions.

Three victims reported the matter to Akropong Police Station, prompting Tettey-Tetteh to refund only GH₵10,000 through Leau. He later sent an intermediary, Ashie More, to plead with the station commander on his behalf. In August 2025, the lawyer allegedly sent Leau a message claiming he had obtained a welder position at Tema Shipyard, instructing her to sell it for GH₵10,000 to pay one of the complainants.

The situation has reportedly deteriorated, with victims now pursuing Leau personally for refunds. She claims her life and her family’s safety are at risk, and despite repeated appeals, Tettey-Tetteh has refused to return the money. On October 2, 2025, one victim reported Leau to the Criminal Investigations Department in Tema Community 1, leading to her arrest. She was released after paying GH₵10,000, representing half of what that particular victim had paid through her for a purported GNPC job.

The General Legal Council’s disciplinary process requires the accused lawyer to respond within 14 days of receiving the complaint. Following this exchange, the Disciplinary Committee conducts a preliminary hearing to establish whether there’s a prima facie case. If established, formal charges are prepared, leading to a hearing that resembles a trial, though the Committee isn’t a court.

Legal representation is permitted during formal hearings, where both parties can present evidence and cross-examine witnesses. The Committee then decides whether charges have been proven and determines appropriate sanctions. These can range from formal written reprimands and orders for apologies to suspension or disbarment. Lawyers have the right to appeal decisions to the Court of Appeal.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about fraudulent job placement schemes in Ghana, where individuals exploit connections to state institutions to extract money from job seekers. It also raises questions about professional conduct standards within the legal profession and the mechanisms available to protect clients from exploitation by their own attorneys.

As the investigation proceeds through the GLC’s formal channels, the outcome could have significant implications for professional accountability in Ghana’s legal sector. The petitioner has pleaded for urgent intervention to recover the funds and protect herself from further pressure by the victims who entrusted their money to her care.