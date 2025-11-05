Prison Service to Drive Economic Growth Through Round Clock Industries

President John Dramani Mahama revealed plans Wednesday for Ghana Prisons Service to become a major economic contributor through continuous industrial operations and large scale agricultural production. The announcement came during commissioning ceremonies for the Damongo Prison Camp, a facility constructed through partnership with the Church of Pentecost.

Prison industries will operate continuously, manufacturing school uniforms, furniture, and agro processed goods for government procurement and commercial sale. The President emphasized this dual purpose approach generates revenue while equipping inmates with employable skills for life after release.

The government will supply fertiliser, mechanised equipment, tractors, and agricultural implements to boost productivity across prison farms over the next three years. Large scale farming operations will include poultry and vegetable production, making facilities increasingly self sustaining financially.

Mahama explained that continuous manufacturing operations align with the administration’s 24 hour economy policy, positioning correctional facilities as productive contributors to national development. The initiative aims to reduce dependency on government subsidies while creating meaningful work opportunities that prepare inmates for employment.

The President announced a significant increase in daily feeding allowances for inmates, raising the allocation from 1.80 cedis to 5.00 cedis. He characterized the adjustment as a matter of justice and human dignity rather than charity, acknowledging previous allocations proved woefully inadequate.

Prison camps will receive tractors and implements to activate agricultural operations, transforming facilities into productive enterprises. The Service will engage in manufacturing, tailoring, carpentry, and agro processing activities that serve both institutional needs and open market demand.

Mahama stressed these economic ventures extend beyond financial considerations, serving as rehabilitation tools that give inmates practical training and purpose during incarceration. Skills acquired through prison work programs provide formerly incarcerated individuals with competitive advantages when seeking employment upon release.

The reforms include expanded use of alternative sentencing for minor offences, revised bail conditions reducing financial hardship for poor defendants, and introduction of parole systems rewarding positive behaviour. These measures work in concert with economic programs to modernize Ghana’s entire approach to corrections.

The President pledged completion of the 800 inmate remand prison at Nsawam, alongside development of modern correctional centers for different demographic groups. Enhanced conditions of service for prison officers accompany infrastructure improvements and expanded rehabilitation programming.

Mahama called the comprehensive reforms part of broader strategy to transform prisons from purely punitive institutions into centers preparing individuals for productive citizenship. The economic focus creates sustainable funding models while addressing the fundamental purpose of corrections: successful reintegration into society.

The Church of Pentecost has completed three prison facilities at Ejura, Nsawam, and Damongo, with another under construction at Obuasi. This partnership demonstrates how religious organizations can contribute meaningfully to national security infrastructure and social rehabilitation efforts.