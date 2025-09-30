Prison Feeding Allowance Jumps to GH¢5, But Funds Remain Unpaid

Ghana’s government has approved raising the daily feeding allowance for prisoners from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5—the first increase in 15 years—but the money hasn’t actually reached prison authorities yet, raising concerns about potential unrest behind bars.

Director-General Patience Baffoe-Bonnie told parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday that prison authorities had initially proposed 10 cedis per inmate per day, but government approved only 5 cedis. President John Mahama later instructed that the allocation be increased to 5 cedis and that an additional 10 million cedis be released to cover the last quarter of the year, but the money has yet to be disbursed.

The previous GH¢1.80 rate, unchanged since 2010, had become increasingly inadequate as inflation eroded its purchasing power. Ghana’s consumer price inflation surged above 50% in 2022 before moderating to around 11.5% in 2025, with food prices rising sharply throughout that period.

But there’s a crucial wrinkle in the story. Baffoe-Bonnie sought to correct a widespread perception that inmates are fed on just 1.80 cedis per day, noting that “the 1.80p in actual fact is not the amount that is used to feed the inmates because the food is supplied by contractors”.

The Director-General made clear that inadequate feeding poses a serious security risk. “We have to note on this platform that one of the things that is giving cause for inmates to riot is food. And so, we do everything within our means to ensure that as much as possible, we’re containing the inmates without the riots”, she told lawmakers.

She added that prison officers often face the brunt of unrest: “Because if there are any riots, the poor prison officer becomes the first point of attack before any intervention”.

To reduce dependence on government funding, the Ghana Prisons Service has launched what it calls the Director-General Kitchen Support Project. The initiative requires all prison facilities nationwide to establish gardens, small fish ponds, poultry farms or other livestock ventures.

“As a directorate we have come to bring about a project… so that every prison can support itself with gardens, fish ponds, poultry or something related to animal husbandry,” Baffoe-Bonnie explained.

These supplemental measures—including prison gardens, poultry and fish projects, plus occasional donations—have helped fill gaps, but officials acknowledge they haven’t been enough to provide consistently adequate nutrition.

The approved increase to GH¢5 represents a 178% jump from the previous rate, which authorities hope will ease tensions within the prison system and improve daily living conditions. It also signals government recognition of long-standing welfare concerns in facilities often criticized for overcrowding and poor conditions.

But until the funds actually flow, prisons continue operating under the same constraints they’ve faced for the past 15 years, with thousands of inmates dependent on a system stretched thin by budget delays.

The situation highlights a familiar pattern in Ghana’s public institutions: policy announcements that sound promising on paper but get caught in the machinery of actual implementation, leaving frontline workers and those they serve waiting for change that’s been approved but not yet delivered.