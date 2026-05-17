Priscary and Papy Win PMXtra Season 4

Priscary and Papy have been crowned the Perfect Match of PMXtra Season 4, winning GHS 300,000 and a trip abroad after claiming 59.91% of votes in the live finale on TV3 on Saturday, May 16.

The cash prize is the largest in the show’s four-season history and has been described as the biggest cash prize ever awarded on a Ghanaian reality show. It represents more than four times the GHS 70,000 that Season 3 winners Oheneba and Ewurama, popularly known as OheneMa, took home in June 2025.

The final four couples each left with prizes. Runners-up Eyram and Ken received GHS 100,000 plus a local trip, while Coco and Tyclev took GHS 50,000 and Nadia Queen and Dessy collected GHS 30,000, with both receiving additional goodies.

The finale result reversed much of what the season had suggested. Coco and Tyclev had topped the public vote for three consecutive weeks from April 11 and appeared the most likely winners for the bulk of the competition. Priscary and Papy held steady in second place before taking the number one spot for the first time on May 2, a position they held into finale night. The final margin was decisive: Priscary and Papy finished more than 24 percentage points ahead of Coco and Tyclev, who closed on 35.5%.

The finale also introduced the PMX Awards, a new category of honours combining fan votes and editorial weighting to recognise individual standout performances across the season. Priscary claimed the Fan Favourite award and recorded the highest individual vote count of the night across all award categories. Other winners included MC Dayveed for Most Confident Housemate, Coco and Tyclev for Most Romantic Couple, Rena and Barima for Ride or Die Duo, Irene Love for Main Character Energy, Bridgetta as Heartbreaker of the Season, Brynna as Hot Seat Specialist, and Darryl De-Ned for Certified Vibes Only.

Perfect Match Xtra is a flagship dating reality show produced by Adesa Productions Limited for TV3 and MG Digital Media, both portfolio companies of Media General Ghana Limited. The show first aired in May 2023 and has since become Ghana’s most watched reality format.