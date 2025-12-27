PRINPAG President David Tamakloe Extends Christmas and New Year Wishes to Media Practitioners Nationwide

PRINPAG President David Tamakloe has extended warm Christmas and New Year wishes to media practitioners and stakeholders across the country.

In his seasonal message, David Tamakloe wished journalists, editors, publishers, and media workers a joyful Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year filled with peace, productivity, and progress. He expressed hope for a new year free from incidents that threaten the safety and independence of media professionals.

He also reaffirmed PRINPAG’s commitment to supporting private media organizations and strengthening professionalism within the industry. The PRINPAG President thanked the media fraternity for their dedication and service throughout the year.