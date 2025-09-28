PRINPAG President David Tamakloe Calls for Greater Support for News Publishers on World News Day

President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), David Tamakloe, has used the occasion of World News Day to highlight the crucial role of news publishers in Ghana and across the globe while calling for increased support for the media industry.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Tamakloe underscored the indispensable role of news publishers as “purveyors of information, guardians of free speech, and promoters of diverse viewpoints.” He stressed that without their dedication and hard work, the disruption of information flow could lead to chaos and dire consequences.

The PRINPAG President also pointed to one of the major challenges facing publishers in Ghana—revenue generation—emphasizing that sustaining media houses requires deliberate investment and public support. He urged individuals and organizations to recognize the value of journalism by channeling support through advertisements and other avenues that keep the industry alive.

“Your contributions keep the industry thriving and ensure the public remains informed and engaged,” he noted.

As the world marks World News Day, Tamakloe saluted the resilience and commitment of media professionals who continue to provide accurate and relevant news despite challenges. He described news publishers as the gatekeepers of knowledge and champions of transparency, deserving of appreciation and encouragement.

World News Day is commemorated annually to spotlight the importance of journalism and its impact on communities worldwide.