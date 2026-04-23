Princesses Lalla Khadija, Lalla Meryem, & Lalla Hasnaa, Joined by Brigitte Macron, Attend Opening Show of Rabat Royal Theater

Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Lalla Khadija, Lalla Meryem, and Lalla Hasnaa, joined by Brigitte Macron, attended on Wednesday evening the opening show of the Royal Theater of Rabat, an iconic building that enshrines the continued High Care shown by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, toward art and culture.

Before heading to the Royal Box to watch the show, TRH Princesses Lalla Khadija, Lalla Meryem, and Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Royal Theater of Rabat Foundation, along with Brigitte Macron, were greeted by the members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The show started with a film on Royal Theater, an institution symbolizing the cultural and artistic renewal of the Kingdom’s capital and reflecting Morocco’s cultural dynamism under the enlightened Leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God preserve Him, by promoting a modernist approach to Moroccan art, alongside creative capacities enhancement.

This unique architectural and urban landmark will elevate Rabat to the rank of major international cultural destinations under the visionary impetus of His Majesty the King, may God glorify Him, and allow the Kingdom to strengthen its vocation as a land of intercultural dialogue, civilizational interaction, and confirmation of universal values and ideals.

After the orchestra and choir performed the national anthem, the audience was treated to an exceptional musical moment featuring soloist MarouanBenabdallah in the classical repertoire, mezzo-soprano AhlimaMhamdi in major operatic arias, Samira Kadiri performing Arab-Andalusian heritage pieces, and Driss El Maloumi, composer and oud performer, presenting a contemporary creation inspired by Moroccan sounds.

Through this program performed exclusively by Moroccan artists, the guests embarked on a brilliant artistic and human journey where composers, soloists, singers, choristers, conductors, and musicians celebrated the rich, excellent, and diverse national artistic scene—creative and open to various global musical expressions.

Tchaikovsky’s concerto and arias by Bizet and Verdi were presented alongside Andalusian motives and a contemporary Moroccan touch, merging the universal repertoire with national heritage.

To celebrate this historic moment, an exceptional union took place for the first time involving the Morocco Philharmonic Orchestra, on the cusp of celebrating its thirty years, and the Royal Symphony Orchestra, commemorating its twenty years. Brought together on the same stage under Dina Bensaïd’s conducting, 76 musicians and 40 choristers combined their talents in a shared artistic momentum.

At the end of the show, Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Lalla Khadija, Lalla Meryem, and Lalla Hasnaa, joined by Brigitte Macron, were greeted by Samira Kadiri, soprano, AhlimaMhamdi, mezzo-soprano, Dina Bensaïd, conductor and concert pianist, MarouanBenabdallah, pianist, Driss El Maloumi, composer and oud virtuoso, and Younes Terfas, director of the Royal Symphony Orchestra.

Hundreds of Moroccan and foreign artists, cultural figures, intellectuals, show and visual arts runners, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Rabat (ambassadors, chargés d’affaires of diplomatic missions, and representatives of international organizations) were also invited to this opening performance.

Located in the heart of the Bouregreg valley, completing the landscape of the Hassan Tower and the Mohammed V Mausoleum, the Royal Theater of Rabat stands, alongside the Mohammed VI Tower, as a symbol of the renewal and stature of the Kingdom’s capital, in line with the integrated development program for the city of Rabat, “Rabat City of Light, Moroccan Capital of Culture,” initiated under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who has made culture a pillar of the Kingdom’s development and progress.