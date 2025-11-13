Princess Duncan, Deputy CEO of COA RMLC, Marks Birthday with Major Community Donation and Wellness Outreach in Frante

Princess Duncan, Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company and Queen Mother of Frante (Nana Akua Ahenesima I, Frante Ankobea Hemaa), has marked her 2025 birthday with a significant humanitarian outreach aimed at uplifting the people of the Frante–Sekyeredumase Traditional Area.

The initiative forms part of her continuous commitment to community development, health enhancement, and educational support across the Ashanti Region. This year’s outreach focused particularly on children, widows, and vulnerable households.

During the event, residents benefited from free medical screening covering malaria, diabetes, hepatitis B, and high blood pressure. In addition, thousands of educational materials including books, pens, pencils, erasers, and other essential learning supplies were distributed to students in the community.

Widows were also honoured with beautiful African fabrics, while hundreds of bottles of COA Mixture and COA-MIT were donated to support the general well-being of the people.

Speaking on behalf of Princess Duncan, Nana Adjoa Nhriya emphasised the Queen Mother’s unwavering dedication to improving the health, education, and socio-economic lives of her people. She explained that Nana Akua Ahenesima I remains passionate about empowering the youth to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

In his remarks, Nana Bokoboko, the Frantehene, expressed profound appreciation for Princess Duncan’s consistent generosity and developmental efforts within the community. He also appealed for support towards renovating the local school’s roofing, which is currently in poor condition.

Community members, widows, and students extended heartfelt gratitude to Princess Duncan for her benevolent gesture and wished her continued success, long life, and divine blessings

.