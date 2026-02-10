Princess Burland Represents Ghana at Exclusive FIFA World Cup Showcase

Ghanaian lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and globally recognized brand ambassador, Princess Burland continues to place Ghana firmly on the global cultural map following her appearance at Coca-Cola’s exclusive FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour experience in Abidjan.

The invitation-only event, hosted by The Coca-Cola Company, brought together leading African creatives, cultural tastemakers, and global brand partners to celebrate one of football’s most iconic symbols the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Set in the heart of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the experience blended sport, culture, luxury, and storytelling, reinforcing Coca-Cola’s long-standing legacy in global football culture.

As one of Ghana’s most influential digital creators, Princess Burland offered her community of over one million followers rare, behind-the-scenes access to the prestigious World Cup Trophy showcase. Through captivating visual storytelling and real-time content, she highlighted the elegance, exclusivity, and cultural significance of the moment, positioning African creatives at the center of a global narrative.

Already celebrated internationally, Princess Burland has partnered with global brands including Samsung and Spotify, and has previously been flown to South Africa for high-profile collaborations with Black Panther and MAC Cosmetics. These partnerships further affirm her growing influence as a trusted global brand ambassador and cultural connector. Beyond digital influence, she is also the founder of Diya Organics a premium Ayurvedic-inspired haircare brand, and Diya’s Studio, a contemporary beauty and lifestyle space. Through these ventures, Princess Burland is redefining modern African luxury while building a powerful entrepreneurial footprint rooted in authenticity, wellness, and cultural pride.

Her participation in the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Abidjan experience reinforces her position as a leading African cultural ambassador, bridging Africa and the world through elevated content creation, strategic brand collaborations, and impactful storytelling.

More than a personal achievement, Princess Burland’s journey serves as a powerful source of inspiration for young African creatives and entrepreneurs, proving that consistency, vision, and authentic storytelling can unlock opportunities on the global stage.

As international brands continue to amplify African voices shaping modern culture, Princess Burland stands at the forefront representing Ghana with elegance, ambition, and undeniable global relevance.