Prince Offei Inducted into Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

Ghanaian mental health leader Prince Offei has been inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in a ceremony that also doubled as a birthday celebration for his wife.

The event, held at Accra City Hotel on August 22, recognized Offei’s extensive contributions to counselling and mental wellness both in Ghana and internationally.

Offei is the founder of Counselor Prince & Associates Consult, an award-winning firm accredited by the Ghana Psychology Council. His work spans marriage counselling, mental health advocacy, and training for new professionals in the field. He is also a published author, lecturer, and a regular columnist for The Spectator Newspaper.

Beyond his professional reach, Offei’s influence is global. His practice has supported individuals and couples from countries including Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom. He hosts two internationally published podcasts focused on mental health and family relationships.

The induction ceremony took on a personal tone when organizers acknowledged that the same day was also the birthday of Offei’s wife, Mrs. Anuoluwapo Blessing Offei, who is a licensed counsellor and certified caregiver. The couple received warm recognition from attendees, including Offei’s father, who was present at the event.

Distinguished guests at the ceremony included labour expert and former deputy minister Hon. Austin A. Gamey, Professor Goski Alabi, acting vice chancellor of Accra Metropolitan University, and business leader Talal Fatali, among other consuls and dignitaries.