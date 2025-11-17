Prince Bright keeps his style timeless on new Afrobeats single ‘Sweet’

Twelve years after the passing of his groupmate and friend, Prince Bright continues to create joy through music, proving himself to be a hallmark of true resilience. Stream ‘Sweet’ here: https://audiomack.com/princebrightofficial/song/sweet

At the peak of their powers, Buk Bak’s influence was undeniable. The multiple-award-winning Hiplife group was the first of its kind in Ghana, delivering back-to-back hits that shaped an entire generation. It was a comfortable lead until tragedy struck in 2013. The sudden passing of Ronnie Coches on November 21 shook the industry and the group, and no one felt the loss more than Prince Bright.

Reflecting on his journey since that fateful day, Prince Bright shared: “Things have never been the same after losing my partner, Ronnie Coches. I went through an emotional rollercoaster to find my balance as a solo artist. Sometimes, I just want to walk away from music, but it keeps knocking on my door. I love what I do and believe it’s God’s divine calling. I’ll keep going till I realize my highest potential.”

Though grief slowed his music ambitions, it couldn’t silence them. Twelve years later, the solo veteran continues to command respect, creating a joy that still feels timeless and refreshing. It is this resilience that shines through his latest single, ‘Sweet.’ Far from a tribute, this Afrobeats spice bomb mirrors the vibrance that defined Buk Bak’s prime years. As such, fans can expect a catchy, danceable tune that echoes the magic of the past with contemporary vibes.

With ‘Sweet,’ Prince Bright proves that even in our darkest moments, music can light up the world around us in unimaginable ways. To him, legacy is paramount to human existence. In his words: “I miss Ronnie, and I have come to understand I can only honor our legacy through music. The money and the fame don’t matter anymore.”