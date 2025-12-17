Prime Video Announces BRABUS Documentary Series Launching Spring 2026 with CEO Focus

Prime Video will premiere BRABUS One Second Wow, a six part documentary reality series featuring German luxury car manufacturer BRABUS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Constantin Buschmann, in spring 2026. The series produced by i&u Studios, a LEONINE Studios company, combines corporate documentary intensity with lifestyle reality narrative dynamics to offer exclusive behind the scenes access to the luxury mobility brand.

The documentary focuses on CEO Constantin Buschmann, who continues the life’s work of his father Bodo Buschmann, as he leads the family business into its second generation alongside his team and partner Mili Umicevic, Director of VIP Relations. The series accompanies the power couple as they balance corporate success, brand development, and private life while providing personal insights beyond the BRABUS showroom. The production offers a unique look at the management team between hard work, jet set lifestyle, and international events from Beverly Hills to Milan.

BRABUS is a world leading German luxury manufactory based in Bottrop in the heart of the Ruhr region, known since 1977 among enthusiasts in over 100 countries for developing high end supercars and exclusive automotive refinements. The company employs over 500 people and has expanded its product portfolio to include boats, motorcycles, and a wide range of exclusive design products. The brand’s mission centers on delivering the One Second Wow effect through state of the art technology, uncompromising attention to detail, and use of only the highest quality materials.

Christian Meinberger, Managing Director of i&u Studios and producer of the series, described the production as groundbreaking format that combines brand driven documentary depth with personality driven lifestyle series immediacy. The series marks the first time an established and successful German legacy brand with international appeal has granted such comprehensive access. The collaboration represents the beginning of a long term partnership along the LEONINE Studios value chain, according to the production company.

The documentary will feature several BRABUS celebrity customers and business partners from Europe and the United States making appearances throughout the six episodes. The series aims to appeal equally to car and design enthusiasts as well as fans of high quality, character driven premium documentary programming. Audiences will witness how the company functions, who stands behind the brand, and what challenges emerge both in business operations and personal circumstances.

Behind the scenes, the technical team led by Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jörn Gander works on innovative projects in Germany across land and sea vehicles. The series culminates in the industry’s annual mega event where BRABUS unveils its next generation models through an in house fashion show for supercars. The event draws over 1,000 guests including VIP clients, celebrities, and media representatives from around the world.

The documentary explores whether the strain of maintaining an international luxury brand becomes too much for the team, what it really takes to further shape such a company, and what price must be paid for success. The production reveals personal sacrifices, courage, crises, and special team spirit as the big unveiling day approaches. The series is directed by Martina Hänsel, known for Star Kitchen and Born for This, with Philip Grabow serving as executive producer.

BRABUS has experienced significant social media growth in recent years, prompting the decision to take the next step in community engagement through the documentary series. The company opens its doors wider than ever before to invite audiences into daily operations across locations in Bottrop, Dubai, and Beverly Hills. The series is dedicated to Bodo Buschmann, to whom Constantin Buschmann credits everything in building the family business into a global luxury brand.

The production title One Second Wow directly references the mission statement that defines all BRABUS products and services. The company focuses on innovation through nearly five decades of experience to enable maximum, tailor made individuality for clients seeking luxury mobility solutions. The series premiere on Prime Video represents BRABUS expanding its reach beyond automotive enthusiasts to broader lifestyle and entertainment audiences.