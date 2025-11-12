Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Asantehene Strengthen Barbados–Ghana Ties at GUBA Barbados 2025

Prime Minister the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley on Wednesday evening welcomed His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, to Ilaro Court, emphasizing the enduring historical and cultural connections between Barbados, the wider Caribbean, and Ghana.

In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister Mottley described the meeting as “an honour,” noting that their discussion reflected “the deep historical and cultural bonds that connect Barbados, the wider Caribbean, and Ghana — ties rooted in shared heritage and strengthened by mutual purpose.”

The Prime Minister added that their conversation also focused on the future, exploring ways to deepen cooperation and create new opportunities between the regions.

The visit came amid celebrations surrounding the GUBA Awards, currently being hosted in Barbados. The prestigious event honours individuals and organisations of African and Caribbean heritage who are making impactful contributions across various fields.

Prime Minister Mottley extended her gratitude to the Asantehene for his visit, to Lady Dentaa Amoateng — founder and CEO of the GUBA Enterprise — for organising “this historic occasion,” and to the Barbados High Commission in Ghana for its continued efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.

“I welcome all our guests who have journeyed to our shores for this special occasion,” Mottley said, marking the event as another step toward reinforcing the bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.