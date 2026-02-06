PrideSpins Golden Draw Nears Finale as 30 Winners Prepare to Take Home Life-Changing Prizes

With just days left until the curtain falls on one of Ghana’s most talked-about iGaming promotions, excitement around the PrideSpins Golden Draw has reached a new peak. The campaign, which officially ends on 16th February, has captured nationwide attention, positioning PrideSpins Ghana at the centre of conversations both online and offline as players race against time for a chance to win big.

The Golden Draw has stood out not only for its scale but for the real, tangible value of its rewards. In total, 30 winners will walk away with guaranteed prizes, making this one of the biggest and most rewarding promotional campaigns ever run by PrideSpins. At the top of the prize list is a brand-new car, a reward that represents freedom, mobility, and opportunity for its eventual winner.

Beyond the headline car prize, the Golden Draw also features tricycles and motorbikes, items that resonate strongly with Ghana’s entrepreneurial culture. For many players, these are not just prizes but potential income-generating tools that can significantly improve daily life. Adding to the excitement are smartphones, shopping vouchers, and other valuable rewards, ensuring that multiple participants experience meaningful wins when the draw concludes.

What has fueled the rapid spread of the Golden Draw across Ghana is the simplicity of participation. Players earn entries simply by playing eligible games on the PrideSpins platform, turning everyday gameplay into real chances of winning. This clear and transparent structure has helped build trust and confidence among players, especially in a market where credibility matters deeply.

As the February 16 deadline approaches, activity on the platform has surged. Players are sharing progress updates, discussing strategies, and encouraging friends to join in before time runs out. The sense of urgency is unmistakable, with many recognising that each play could be the one that secures a winning Golden Ticket into the final drawentry.

PrideSpins has built a reputation over the years for delivering exciting promotions, competitive offers, and player-focused campaigns, and the Golden Draw is a strong reflection of that legacy. From cash rewards to large-scale prize campaigns, PrideSpins Ghana has consistently prioritised experiences that feel rewarding, accessible, and relevant to its audience. According to the brand, the Golden Draw is not the end of that journey, with even more promotions and surprises expected later this year.

For players yet to participate, there is still time; but not much. The Golden Draw officially closes on 16th February, and entries earned before then remain eligible for selectionparticiaption. With 30 prizes waiting to be claimed, every game played between now and the closing date could make the difference.

Participation remains open via the official PrideSpins Golden Draw page at

https://pridespins.com.gh/win/golden-draw/1, where players can join the campaign and increase their chances of being among the final winners.

As the countdown continues, one thing is certain: the PrideSpins Golden Draw has already made its mark on Ghana’s iGaming landscape. For those still considering whether to play, the message is clear; time is running out, and the next winner could be you.