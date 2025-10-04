PrideSpins Community Gala Lights Up Teshie with Football, Fun & Empowerment

The vibrant community of Teshie came alive on Saturday, 27th September 2025, as PrideSpins, in collaboration with Football Impact Africa, hosted the second edition of the PrideSpins Community Football Gala. The event, held at TEPS Park, brought together football lovers, families, and local leaders for a day of grassroots football, workshops, and entertainment, celebrating the power of sport in uniting and uplifting communities.

The tournament featured spirited competition from local teams: Sealady Stars, Alicod Boys, Aboma, So Event Stars, More Time Jamboree, and Salem Gonnor Skull. The pitch was electric as players displayed skill, teamwork, and determination. From dazzling footwork to last-minute goals, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and pride.

After hours of thrilling football, Salem Stars emerged as champions, taking home the grand prize of GHS 2,500. So Event Stars finished as runners-up, winning GHS 1,500, while More Time Stars claimed third place with GHS 1,000. The tournament also celebrated individual brilliance, with Enoch Laryea Sowah of More Time Stars awarded the Top Scorer title for his outstanding performance.

But this year’s edition stood out not only for football.

The Ghana Anti-Doping Committee led a powerful Drug Abuse Awareness Workshop, educating athletes and community members on the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of discipline in sports and life. Participants gained a deeper understanding of the benefits of living drug-free and making healthier lifestyle choices.

Financial empowerment also took centre stage.

CalBank facilitated a Financial Inclusion Workshop that introduced participants to practical money management skills like budgeting, saving, and responsible use of banking services. The session encouraged the youth to adopt strong financial habits, laying foundations for future success in personal and entrepreneurial ventures.

The day was further enriched with entertainment, raffle draws, and giveaways. Attendees won exciting prizes such as television sets, headsets, and soundbars, courtesy of PrideSpins, while local DJs kept the energy alive. The combination of football, music, education, and prizes created a vibrant festival atmosphere.

In his remarks, Kwadwo Amaning-Kwarteng, Country Manager for PrideSpins, emphasized the company’s dedication to community growth and youth development. He highlighted how effective the collaboration with Football Impact Africa has been in creating a space where football inspires discipline, opportunity, and empowerment.

Together We Play. Together We Grow. The Teshie Community Gala once again showed that when football, education, and community come together, the result is unforgettable. PrideSpins is not just hosting tournaments; it is building a legacy of empowerment, unity, and opportunity.