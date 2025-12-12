Prestea-Himan Chief Addresses Rising Tensions, Calls for Unity and Accountability In Heath Goldfields Dispute

The Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan in the Prestea-HuniValley Municipality of Western Region, Nana Nteboa Prah IV, has addressed the growing tension in the community following a recent demonstration against Heath Goldfields Limited, urging demonstrating residents to remain reasonable and focus while demanding transparency and fairness from the mining company.

At a press conference held in Himan-Prestea, the Divisional chief expressed concern over “certain characters” and actions by some individuals led by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in the area that he believes are escalating tensions unnecessarily.

The prominent traditional office ruler emphasized the need for constructive engagement aimed at securing sustainable jobs for the teeming youth, development of the community and maximizing government-backed initiatives such as community cooperative mining.

“Every community has its challenges, especially mining communities,” he said. “Unemployment has been a major issue, and we have made efforts to secure opportunities for our youth. But since Heath Goldfields Limited took over, some former workers of the previous operators have been sent home as part of a restructuring process.

“The objective of the chiefs is to ensure that those individuals are recalled while operation of the Mine advances”

According to him, the chiefs of the area expected that any new job openings should first consider locals who were previously laid off, but attempts to verify employment numbers from the Heath Goldfields Limited, the mining company have so far been unsuccessful.

“They claim that 85 percent of their employees are community members, but we do not have any data to support this,” the chief stated, adding that “We have written to them demanding clarity, but we are yet to receive concrete answers.”

Political Tensions Surface

Nana Nteboa Prah IV also expressed worry over what he described as growing political interference in community matters, particularly pointing fingers at the local leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He alleged that some individuals believe that because their party—NDC government is in power, they are entitled to control job opportunities and forcefully demand areas for mining activities.

“It should not be that because you belong to a particular political party everything becomes yours,” he cautioned. “Opportunities are for all qualified community members and the Himan-Prestea Divisional stool will not support any form of baises.”

He also accused the Prestea-Huni Valley NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr Karim Salifu of refusing to honor invitations from the chiefs, even though he reportedly had a meetings with the Ghana Police Service with the supporters of the party around the same period he was invited by the chief.

Nana Ntaboa Prah IV stressed that the NDC

Chairman’s disregard for the traditional authorities is unacceptable and a sign of disrespest.

“This attitude does not promote unity and mutual respect, the chief warned.

Chiefs Reject Unregulated Mining

Addressing calls by some youth groups who are forcefully demanding to be permitted to do illegal mining, the chief stressed that the traditional authority will not support illegal small-scale mining activities (galamsey).

“We know unemployment is an issue in our community but it doesn’t mean we should resort to aggression or illegalities in our demands”

“We are not willing to condone galamsey operations,” Nana Ntaboa Prah IV said firmly. “If you want to do small-scale or cooperative mining, bring your proposal and associted documents, we will help you. But don’t think because your government is in power you can break the rules and hold an entire community at ransome,” the Divisional Chief reaffirmed.

Focus on Development, Not Only Mining

The Divisional chief also questioned why some residents are quick to demonstrate over mining issues but remain silent about longstanding road infrastructural challenges.

“For the past twelve (12) years, our roads, the ones from Bogoso to Prestea have been bad, yet we didn’t demonstrate against our MP, DCE or government,” he remarked. “But now we rush to protest just to be allowed to do galamsey?”

Nana Nteboa Prah IV urged the youth to reflect on their actions and respect traditional authority, warning that persistent disregard for the chiefs’ summons would have consequences.

“I am here for the people—not for any group, tribe, religion or political affiliation,” the prominent traditional leader concluded.

The chief’s address comes at a time of heightened tension between demonstrators and Heath Goldfields Limited, with calls for employment transparency and improved community engagement intensifying across Prestea-Himan.