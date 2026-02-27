Pressure Mount On Accra Regional Commander To Arrest Omanjor Killers Without Ga Traditional Council Influence

Tension continues to mount in Ga State following a clarion call to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka to arrest all key perpetrators connected to the bloody shooting violence that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries during the Omanjor Kpokpoi Homowo festival sprinkling ceremony on Saturday August 30,2025.

According to the bereaved families, it is high time for DCOP Duuti Tuaruka to enforce the directive issued by the Interior Minister, Honourable Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak to arrest the perpetrators including Asaa Brother, Kojo Oblahia Mantse, Ayitey UN, Nii Okai Amass, Asaa Bongo, Asaa Larry, Johnny, Guntu, and Amuzu Reverend who were linked to the killing and shooting incident..

They stated stated the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander should perform his mandatory duties to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators without influence by the high-profile figures with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC).

Although the Interior Minister has called for the prosecution of perpetrators, reports indicate that some traditional figures closely connected to the Ga Traditional Council have allegedly obstructed police efforts to arrest key perpetrators.

There are allegations that certain traditionalists within the Ga Traditional Council are undermining legal processes and influencing police actions.

Although the Ministry of the Interior is constitutionally mandated under the 1992 Constitution to maintain law and order through the Ghana Police Service, reports suggest that some traditional figures have, on occasion, acted to influence or restrict police operations.

There are confirmed reports alleging that some traditional office holders in Ga State prevented the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service from arresting key individuals involved in violent chieftaincy and land-related conflicts at Omanjor, Teshie, Aplaku, and other communities in Accra.

In one instance, a high-profile traditionalist reportedly persuaded a senior officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to halt the arrest of key suspects linked to the deadly Omanjor violence.

This action has raised concerns about whether the Ga Traditional Council is operating above the laws of Ghana.

Actions by certain traditional actors to interfere with Ghana Police Service operations—such as preventing arrests or challenging the jurisdiction of security agencies—are viewed as criminal offenses that undermine law and order in the country.

Some critics argue that alleged shielding of suspects during the Homowo shootings in areas such as Omanjor and Teshie has dented President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, as concerns grow over rising lawlessness in the capital.

It could be recalled that there are other reported cases of the shooting incidents in the Ga State which had still not been prosecuted in any court of competent jurisdiction in Accra by the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander both past and present.

This situation continue to be norm as designed by some traditional ruler in Accra whose subject as mostly cited in riots and clashes resulting in deaths after which these unfortunate ones are branded as the score lines for the incident and discussed to know which one lost more lives rather than looking at the criminals elements involved and the suspects connected to these heinous crimes committed for the perpetrators to be arrested because they act as guards to these chiefs and their elders at GTC

The GTC most times protect armed hooligans by either going to the police to seek bail for them or in the worse event seek court bails for these constant perpetrators and influence the further call of the cases in court.

The mind burgling question is who is as in which traditional ruler in the Greater Accra Regional house of Chiefs or the Ga Traditional Council is preventing the most learned able decent Greater Accra Regional Police Commander Duuti from performing his rightful duties as a Police officer which is like to put his performance as very credible for his future endeavors in his career as Inspector-General.

These are some of the issues that could put you to challenge in your future apresals to mount the position as IGP.

“It will interest you to know that the police administration has always had most of its nomination of an IGP directly from the position of an Accra Regional Police Commander in recent times hence the focus of a spotlight on a regional commander and his professional qualities and duties are always at high stakes,” they stated.

However the clarion call on the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander Duuti continue to be intensified as the known perpetrators of the Omanjor killers are walking freely and still formenting trouble in the name of National Security Operatives.

They also questioned whether the Ga Traditional Council is above the laws of Ghana and demanded answers from President John Dramani Mahama, who is a Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“It is disheartening that people were killed in broad daylight at Omanjor. The perpetrators were allegedly captured on video with several support evidence and hard facts provided to the Ghana Police Service headed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu, yet no arrests have been made,” the families stated.

“We are demanding to know that who controls Ghana Police Service, is it interior Minister or

Ga Traditional Council? Because the Minister’s directives to arrest Omanjor killers fails; and the key perpetrators still walk free in Accra.

The continued power play over Ghana Police

Service bunctions makes the Minister’s directives demain dormant over Arrest of OmanjorHomowo

killers,” the families raised an alarm

Call for Justice and Calm

Meanwhile, Nii Ayitey Tackie I has reiterated his call for the Ghana Police Service to bring all culpable individuals to justice.

He urged residents and grieving families to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“In 2026, we are still working tirelessly to restore calm and peace to the Omanjor community. We are hopeful that all perpetrators will be brought to book. The law must deal with these violent individuals to deter others from engaging in unlawful acts,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the bereaved families and pledged continued assistance.

The chief accused the police of failing to act decisively despite being provided with detailed information and video evidence allegedly identifying some of the armed men involved.

“This silence is creating room for unnecessary speculation. I do not want to believe it is influenced by persons in the corridors of power within the Ga Traditional Council,” he warned.

The sources confirmed that the high-profile figures with the GTC specifically send members to secure bail for violent thugs hooligans led by Asaa Brother and Nii Okai Amass any times the thugs were arrested by the police

in connection with the violent disturbances bloody vioincidents.

There are persistent, long-standing, and widespread allegations that some local chiefs, sub-chiefs, and individuals connected to Ga traditional authorities are involved in or use land guards for illegal land sales.

Reports have highlighted issues with, for example, the illegal chiefs in Ga Traditional Council, who faced several accusations of acting as leaders of land guard groups.

The sources alleged that the Council is an organized body dedicated to shielding criminals led by Asaa Brother and Nii Okai.

These allegations have supported as an established fact, though the council has been involved in intense controversies regarding land disputes, traditional authority, and alleged impunity within the Greater Accra Region.