Presidents Mahama of Ghana and Ruto of Kenya Deliver “Tell-It-All” Speeches at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the voices of Africa roared with rare candor as Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama and Kenya’s President William Ruto seized the global stage with bold “tell it all” addresses—challenging the world’s powers, questioning the UN’s credibility, and demanding a new order that recognizes Africa not as a beggar, but as an equal partner in shaping humanity’s future.

The following article, written by William Gentu, Communication and Media Practitioner, captures the highlights of this defining moment.

Leaders across the world took turns to address thousands of delegates at the United Nations General Assembly in the New York, on 25th September, 2025.

These leaders included presidents of African countries who are members of the United Nations.

The leaders who took their time to address the gathering and raised cogent concerns, ranging from security, climate change, conflicts amongst nations, food security, technology, investment, employment and human resource development.

These areas have been particularly identified as critical to the survival of the global economic system, and no speaker missed a point on these fundamentals.

Indeed, the United Nations General Assembly is the biggest global platform where one wouldn’t miss a point to dispassionately discuss or raise issues of grave concerns cutting across all spheres of life.

Leaders of African countries especially , made a case for their respective citizens and the continent with a call to see the continent as partners in development and not as “beggars”.

Then came the moment the world was firmly waiting for- the turn of the president of Ghana, H. E John Dramani Mahama. The applause from the delegates even before he could mount the podium to deliver his speech set the Assembly agog, with all ears ready to listen.

He re-echoed his local Reset Agenda internationally by calling on the United Nations Assembly to immediately set the tone to reset the UN charter to give it a new phase to align with new trends in its global policies and programs.

John Dramani Mahama also missed no words by calling the bluff of the reservations of Vito Powers to just five member countries, including the United States, without any African country.

Africa’s non involvement in the security council of the UN General Assembly was also heavily criticized and made a strong case for a seat to be reserved for Africa to be made part of the council.

In the areas of job creation, climate change adaptability, cybersecurity and immigration, president Mahama was quick to point out that developed nations must not see Africa as the weakest point where they could take advantage of, but to be seen as a destination for investments and partnerships for growth.

Another huge turning moment was when the president of Kenya, H.E William Ruto, took his turn to address the Assembly.

He questioned the relevance of the UN General Assembly to the demands of our time, and quickly retorted that it had failed to live up to its expectations since it inception from the League of Nations.

He said solidarity by the UN has been collapsed. War, inhumane treatment to people, famine, has taken a center stage across the world with about 80% of these devastating events happening in Africa- but the UN is looking on unconcerned- questioning the credibility of the assembly.

Ruto in strong terms, added his voice to the call for a seat for Africa around the table with giants in decision making process and indicated that the time has come to make that provision without looking back.

On investment and strong African currency, he hinted that Africa is working towards having a common currency, with one monetary institution and a credit rating agency-which understands the African way of credit markets to win itself from the so-called super powers financial rating systems.

Clearly, the 80th UN General Assembly was characterized by strong and cogent remarks dubbed “tell it all”,

Africa is rising increasingly with some powerful leaders who speaks to power, without fear. At least, if these speeches are anything to go by, the youth of the continent will begin to have some level of confidence in shaping the destiny of Africa. Africa has been treated with disdain for far too long by the west.

The writer:

William Gentu

Communication and Media Practitioner

Email: [email protected]